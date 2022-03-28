Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Monday, March 28th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount turns his attention to Monday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew has two recommend has two recommended bets/trades at Hexham (jumps) and Newcastle (all-weather Flat) on Monday, March 28th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

HEXHAM 1:00

LORD CAPRIO pulled up at Wetherby last time but it could be worth taking a chance him bouncing to form. He returns fresh after a short break (80 days) and this may be the time to catch him – since gelded, his record when rested for at least six weeks stands at 12134P71 (three wins from eight starts) for a profit of £32.25. Good ground is perfect for him and he likes this track. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way at 15-2.

Recommendation: Back LORD CAPRIO in Hexham 1.00

NEWCASTLE 7:30

MACHO PRIDE went firmly into the notebook after his effort over course and distance in November. His jockey, Harrison Shaw, reported to the stewards that he ‘was continually short of racing room in the final two furlongs causing him to be unable to ride the finish he wanted’. He was beaten three lengths that day off a mark of 78 in a Class 4 handicap and, with a clear run, would surely have gone close. He disappointed on his next two starts when upped in class but showed a bit more spark on his last run at Southwell. He’s now 8lb lower than for his notebook effort and drops into Class 5 company for the first time since his win at Haydock last summer. His record in this grade reads 121 (two wins from three starts) and he should be thereabouts. Buy at 17 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market or back each-way at 5-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back MACHO PRIDE in Newcastle 7.30

