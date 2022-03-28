Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Monday, March 28th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount turns his attention to Monday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Andrew has two recommend has two recommended bets/trades at Hexham (jumps) and Newcastle (all-weather Flat) on Monday, March 28th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
HEXHAM 1:00
LORD CAPRIO pulled up at Wetherby last time but it could be worth taking a chance him bouncing to form. He returns fresh after a short break (80 days) and this may be the time to catch him – since gelded, his record when rested for at least six weeks stands at 12134P71 (three wins from eight starts) for a profit of £32.25. Good ground is perfect for him and he likes this track. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way at 15-2.
Recommendation: Back LORD CAPRIO in Hexham 1.00
NEWCASTLE 7:30
MACHO PRIDE went firmly into the notebook after his effort over course and distance in November. His jockey, Harrison Shaw, reported to the stewards that he ‘was continually short of racing room in the final two furlongs causing him to be unable to ride the finish he wanted’. He was beaten three lengths that day off a mark of 78 in a Class 4 handicap and, with a clear run, would surely have gone close. He disappointed on his next two starts when upped in class but showed a bit more spark on his last run at Southwell. He’s now 8lb lower than for his notebook effort and drops into Class 5 company for the first time since his win at Haydock last summer. His record in this grade reads 121 (two wins from three starts) and he should be thereabouts. Buy at 17 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market or back each-way at 5-1 in the fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back MACHO PRIDE in Newcastle 7.30
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
