Horse racing tips today: Monday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Ludlow and Hexham with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. The flat racing today comes from Newcastle on the all-weather track in the evening. No Irish meetings today, so just three UK racing meetings to look forward to! Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets.

The three meetings at Ludlow, Hexham and Newcastle get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Hexham, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.00pm at Newcastle.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ludlow and one from Hexham, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ludlow, Hexham and Newcastle

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meeting’s today!

NAP – CHORAL WORK @ 9/4 with BetUK – 1.45 Ludlow

Our NAP of the day comes in the opening race at Ludlow in the form of Choral Work for Olly Murphy and Aidan Coleman.

This mare won last month at Taunton in just her second hurdling start, winning over a similar trip to today’s race. The good ground should also suit this 5-year-old who has two second place finishes as well as a win in his first three hurdling starts.

Ought to be a tough nut to crack here and will go off as one of the market leaders in the race. We believe Choral Work is the horse to beat in this race.

NEXT BEST – CUP OF COFFEE @ 5/2 with BetUK – 1.00 Hexham

Our Next Best bet of the day also comes in the opening race of a meeting, but this time from Hexham.

Cup Of Coffee is our selection today in this handicap hurdle over two miles. This lightly raced 8-year-old is stepping back in trip today, which should certainly play into her favour as the 2m3f distance last time out seemed a bit of a stretch.

Her one win over hurdles came over this distance back in November at Ludlow, and we think today’s ground and trip should suit Cup Of Coffee to claim her second hurdle win and get back on track. Adam Wedge takes the reigns for Samuel Drinkwater today. Should give a big performance.

Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ludlow, Hexham and Newcastle on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 20 races:

Ludlow Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Choral Work (NAP) @ 9/4 with BetUK

2.20 Muckamore @ 2/1 with BetUK

2.55 Midnights Legacy @ 5/4 with BetUK

3.30 Real Steel @ 8/1 with BetUK

4.05 Gran Luna @ 11/10 with BetUK

4.40 Kayf Taoi @ 7/4 with BetUK

5.15 Zamparelli @ 3/1 with BetUK

Hexham Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Cup Of Coffee (NB) @ 5/2 with BetUK

1.30 Wee Small Hours @ 5/1 with BetUK

2.05 Bronson In Blue @ 5/4 with BetUK

2.40 Le Grand Vert @ 12/1 with BetUK

3.15 Everyday Champagne @ 4/5 with BetUK

3.50 Le Tueur @ 6/4 with BetUK

4.20 Top Cloud @ 4/1 with BetUK

Newcastle (AW) Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Broken Rifle @ 8/1 with BetUK

6.00 Giavellotto @ 6/4 with BetUK

6.30 Phoenix Star @ 4/1 with BetUK

7.00 Raise The Roof @ 8/1 with BetUK

7.30 True Mason @ 11/2 with BetUK

8.00 Show Maker @ 9/2 with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

