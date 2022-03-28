Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 28 March

After two winners and an each way second on Mother’s Day, the horse racing NAP of the Day on Monday, 28 March is Hillfinch. She runs in the 2m 5f mares’ handicap hurdle at Ludlow today (4:05). Stuart Edmunds’ charge appeals as the best value Bet of the Day at awesome odds of 11/8.

This is Hillfinch’s handicap debut and she has bottom weight. Her opening horse racing mark could be lenient, based on the pick of her form. The daughter of Hillstar is also open to most progress in the line-up. She thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 28 March. Read more reasons to back her below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Hillfinch win?

Placed in a Listed bumper at Huntingdon in December, connections of Hillfinch sent her over hurdles at the start of this year. Only Holly Hartingo, now rated 120, proved five lengths too good on her bow over the obstacles at the same venue. In the context of those two race results, Hillfinch looks well-handicapped off 112.

She then went one better at Huntingdon last time out. The Edmunds stable is bang in-form too with a 33 per cent strike rate over the last 14 days. As the only one in the field coming into the contest off the back of a win, Hillfinch is our horse racing NAP of the Day with 888Sport going 7/4 that she follows-up.

Choral Work the Next Best Horse Racing Tips Today

Earlier on the card, Choral Work could defy a penalty in the opening mares’ novice hurdle (1:45). Trained by Olly Murphy, who has a 40 per cent win ratio with his Ludlow runners this season, the five-year-old daughter of Nathaniel has run well on both of her starts since joining the yard from Ireland.

Backing all the stable’s inmate at this track this season on horse racing betting sites blind would’ve yielded 48p profit off a £1 level stake. As the only previous hurdles winner in the line-up, Choral Work looks overpriced at 9/4 to go one better than her recent second at Newcastle here. She is the Next Best bet to our horse racing NAP of the Day in Hillfinch.

