The latest horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Wednesday, 23 February is Burning Victory. She runs in the extended 2m 4f Grade 3 Quevega Mares Hurdle. This apparent first string of Willie Mullins’ in the races rates of the best horse racing tips today at odds of 11/10.

324 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

A six-year-old daughter of Nathaniel, Burning Victory drops down in grade and trip and goes back against her own sex here. She enjoyed a fruitful Flat horse racing campaign outside of Ireland this summer and autumn. The weights are also in her favour here so she ticks plenty of boxes. Burning Victory is the horse racing NAP of the Day for 23 February as a result. See other reasons to back her this Wednesday below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Burning Victory win?

Burning Victory, a fortuitous winner of the 2020 Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham odds of 12/1, has only scored on the Flat since. However, this is the easiest task on paper she has had for some time. After 414 days off the track, Burning Victory needed the run in the Mares Champion Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival last April. She has since twice gone over to France and plundered handicaps.

Back over obstacles in-between those efforts, Burning Victory was far from disgraced when seventh in the Galway Hurdle. She had subsequent four-time winner Ciel De Neige in-behind her that day. The 11th home has also won a valuable Dublin Racing Festival handicap since, so as race results go this form looks very solid.

Only Buzz, who went on to land the Coral Hurdle at Ascot from three future Grade 2 winners, was too good for Burning Victory in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket. The front two pulled 8 1/2 lengths and upwards clear of the rest of the huge field. While Burning Victory didn’t fire in a Navan handicap back over timber, she shaped better when third to Klassical Dream in the Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle with top betting sites returning her at odds of 18/1.

Mullins number one stable jockey Paul Townend is now back on board for the first time since Cheltenham. Off bottom weight and the top official rating, Burning Victory has plenty going for her in a race that the yard has won six times. There is no opposing off these terms, and a £10 wager returns £21.00 at her current price. That wager qualifies new 888Sport customers for £45 in bonuses so get all the details below.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £45 in Free Bets at 888Sport

Here at SportsLens, we have an exclusive new customer betting offer from 888Sport that partners our horse racing NAP of the Day. The details of this great deal are here for all to see and anyone who doesn’t already have an account can get in on the action.

Sign up to 888Sport and there is a bet £10, get £45 in free bets welcome bonus available. After registering, deposit £10+ after using promo code HR45. Make sure to use a Debit Card as the payment method as eWallet services such as Skrill, Neteller, Paypal and Paysafecard aren’t compatible options with this new customer offer.

Now place a £10 qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) because shorter priced selections don’t qualify. After that settles, receive the first of £15 free bet tokens credited automatically to new customer accounts. To receive the others, simply log in to 888Sport on the next two Fridays.

All free bets are for horse racing markets only and these expire after three days. Further T&Cs apply. With £45 in bonuses on offer, this welcome bonus looks terrific value. 888Sport are also among Cheltenham non runner no bet bookies with the deal applying to all ante post markets for the Festival there in March. That means new customers can use their free bets to wager on this massive meeting coming up.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

This new customer offer has plenty going for it. If £45 in free bets sounds tempting alongside our horse racing NAP of the Day, just follow six simple steps to get them:

New customers sign up to 888Sport Deposit £10+ with promo code HR45 (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10 qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once it settles, receive the first £15 free bet token automatically Get 2 more £15 free bet tokens on the next two Fridays All free bets are for horse racing markets only and expire after 3 days

804 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

Related

The Cheltenham Festival is under 3 weeks away, so here’s the latest:

Later on this spring, we also have the Grand National at Aintree: