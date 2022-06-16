Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 16 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, Thursday, 16 June, for SportsLens tipsters is Life Of Dreams. She goes in the 1m 4f Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes (3:40). This Godolphin filly is worth a flutter at an awesome 11/2.

Besides our horse racing NAP today, Life Of Dreams, the NB bet is Princess Zoe in the feature 2m 4f Group 1 Gold Cup (3:40). This Irish mare is a 13/2 fancy to go one better than 12 months ago. Read on for more reasons to back both:

3:40 Royal Ascot – LIFE OF DREAMS @ 11/2 with 888Sport (NAP)

@ 11/2 with 888Sport (NAP) 4:20 Royal Ascot – PRINCESS ZOE @ 13/2 with 888Sport (NB)

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Life Of Dreams win?

Lightly-raced in the horse racing world after just two career starts, Life Of Dreams ran out an impressive winner of her Newbury maiden on debut in April. The fourth and seventh, both sporting the royal silks of The Queen have scored since.

Only Emily Upjohn proved too good for Life Of Dreams in the Group 3 Musidora Stakes at York races during the Dante Festival last time out. The winner was an incredibly unlucky loser in The Oaks on Epsom Downs earlier this month.

More to come from today’s horse racing NAP

That is strong form that the best betting sites in the UK may be ignoring. After just a couple of outings, Life Of Dreams remains open to any amount of progress. Stepping up to the 1m 4f trip of the Ribblesdale promises to suit her too.

Life Of Dreams, a daughter of Dubawi, is out of the Lancashire Oaks and Lillie Langtry winning mare Endless Time. Her mother certainly appreciated this distance and further. Taking all that into account, Life Of Dreams is thus our horse racing NAP with 888Sport here.

Princess Zoe value for Gold Cup glory

Only Subjectivist proved too good for Princess Zoe in the Ascot Gold Cup last year. She has since won at the course, on a sounder surface that was previously thought not to suit, and those horse racing results read well here.

Tony Mullins’ pride and joy clearly needs two miles or further these days. The trip and extreme stamina test appears more important than the going underfoot. Princess Zoe shouldn’t be so large compared to Stradivarius on horse racing betting sites based on the form of her Sagaro Stakes success.

The runner-up, Quickthorn, has since come out and landed the Henry II at Sandown. Princess Zoe is worth a punt to follow-up, and Trueshan’s doubtful participation only enhances her claims of victory. New customers that join 888Sport get £40 in bonuses with a £10 punt on either her or our our horse racing NAP for 16 June.

