2023 Kentucky Derby Runners: Forte Tops The Betting For Churchill Downs Race

Andy Newton
The 2023 Kentucky Derby runners are starting to take shape as the build-up towards the 149th running of the huge Churchill Downs race on May 6 hots-up. See below the list of the main Kentucky Derby entries plus the latest betting.

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

2023 Kentucky Derby Runners: Forte Tops The Betting

FORTE will head into the Churchill Downs race on May 6 as the Kentucky Derby favorite and it’s not hard to see why. The Todd Pletcher runner went into many a notebook last season and rounded off his campaign with a smooth success in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November.

The 3 year-old has returned this season better still, having won the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and then the Florida Derby (watch below) – both at Gulfstream Park.

Those two wins have seen Forte cement his place at the head of the Kentucky Derby betting market and if successful will be trainer Todd Pletcher his third win in the first leg of the American Triple Crown. His other wins came with Always Dreaming in 2017 and Super Saver in 2010.

Kentucky Derby Runners: Trainer, Career Earnings and Kentucky Derby Qualifying Points

You can also see the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

1. Forte

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 190
Career Earnings: $2,359,730
Betting: 5/2

2. Practical Move

Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Kentucky Derby Points: 160
Career Earnings: $822,000
Betting: 10/1

3. Angel of Empire

Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 154
Career Earnings: $1,026,375
Betting: 8/1

4. Tapit Trice

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 150
Career Earnings: $783,500
Betting: 6/1

5. Two Phil’s

Trainer: Larry Rivelli
Kentucky Derby Points: 123
Career Earnings: $643,850
Betting: 20/1

6. Lord Miles

Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph, Jr
Kentucky Derby Points: 105
Career Earnings: $427,100
Betting: 25/1

7. Derma Sotogake (JPN)

Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
Kentucky Derby Points: 100
Career Earnings: $1,112,319
Betting: 10/1

8. Kingsbarns

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 100
Career Earnings: $600,000
Betting: 10/1

9. Raise Cain

Trainer: Ben Colebrook
Kentucky Derby Points: 64
Career Earnings: $204,750
Betting: 66/1

10. Rocket Can

Trainer: William I. Mott
Kentucky Derby Points:60
Career Earnings: $284,025
Betting: 22/1

11. Hit Show

Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 60
Career Earnings: $277,500
Betting: 25/1

12. Confidence Game

Trainer: J.Keith Desormeaux
Kentucky Derby Points: 57
Career Earnings: $610,480
Betting: 25/1

13. Verifying

Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 54
Career Earnings: £369,750
Betting: 16/1

14. Sun Thunder

Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek
Kentucky Derby Points: 54
Career Earnings: $181,500
Betting: 66/1

15. Wild On Ice

Trainer: Joel H. Marr
Kentucky Derby Points: 50
Career Earnings: $366,400
Betting: 80/1

16. Mage

Trainer: Gustavo Delgardo
Kentucky Derby Points: 50
Career Earnings: $205,200
Betting: 20/1

17. Blazing Sevens

Trainer: Chad C.Brown
Kentucky Derby Points: 46
Career Earnings: $507,500
Betting: 50/1

18. Disarm

Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Kentucky Derby Points: 46
Career Earnings: $237,500
Betting: 25/1

19. Reincarnate

Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $263,250
Betting: 40/1

20. Continuar (JPN)

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Kentucky Derby Points: Invite
Career Earnings: $289,954
Betting: 50/1

21. Jace’s Road

Trainer: Brad H.Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $200,350
Betting: 66/1

22. Skinner

Trainer: John A. Shirreffs
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $174,500
Betting: 33/1

23. Cyclone Mischief

Trainer: Dale L. Romans
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $137,525
Betting: 50/1

24. Major Dude

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 40
Career Earnings: $401,595
Betting: 40/1

25. Mandarin Hero (JPN)

Trainer: Terunobu Fujita
Kentucky Derby Points: 40
Career Earnings: $339,041
Betting: 16/1

26. King Russell

Trainer: Ron Moquett
Kentucky Derby Points: 40
Career Earnings: $227,500
Betting: 50/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Rich Strike Winning the 2022 Kentucky Derby

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
