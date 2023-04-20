The 2023 Kentucky Derby runners are starting to take shape as the build-up towards the 149th running of the huge Churchill Downs race on May 6 hots-up. See below the list of the main Kentucky Derby entries plus the latest betting.
Bet On 2023 Kentucky Derby with the Best Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
- BetOnline – Horse racing site for Kentucky Derby betting & $1,000 free bet
- BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby
- BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Kentucky Derby
- MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Kentucky Derby
- Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players
When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?
The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.
📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1
2023 Kentucky Derby Runners: Forte Tops The Betting
FORTE will head into the Churchill Downs race on May 6 as the Kentucky Derby favorite and it’s not hard to see why. The Todd Pletcher runner went into many a notebook last season and rounded off his campaign with a smooth success in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November.
The 3 year-old has returned this season better still, having won the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and then the Florida Derby (watch below) – both at Gulfstream Park.
Those two wins have seen Forte cement his place at the head of the Kentucky Derby betting market and if successful will be trainer Todd Pletcher his third win in the first leg of the American Triple Crown. His other wins came with Always Dreaming in 2017 and Super Saver in 2010.
Kentucky Derby Runners: Trainer, Career Earnings and Kentucky Derby Qualifying Points
You can also see the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
1. Forte
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 190
Career Earnings: $2,359,730
Betting: 5/2
2. Practical Move
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Kentucky Derby Points: 160
Career Earnings: $822,000
Betting: 10/1
3. Angel of Empire
Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 154
Career Earnings: $1,026,375
Betting: 8/1
4. Tapit Trice
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 150
Career Earnings: $783,500
Betting: 6/1
5. Two Phil’s
Trainer: Larry Rivelli
Kentucky Derby Points: 123
Career Earnings: $643,850
Betting: 20/1
6. Lord Miles
Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph, Jr
Kentucky Derby Points: 105
Career Earnings: $427,100
Betting: 25/1
7. Derma Sotogake (JPN)
Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
Kentucky Derby Points: 100
Career Earnings: $1,112,319
Betting: 10/1
8. Kingsbarns
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 100
Career Earnings: $600,000
Betting: 10/1
9. Raise Cain
Trainer: Ben Colebrook
Kentucky Derby Points: 64
Career Earnings: $204,750
Betting: 66/1
10. Rocket Can
Trainer: William I. Mott
Kentucky Derby Points:60
Career Earnings: $284,025
Betting: 22/1
11. Hit Show
Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 60
Career Earnings: $277,500
Betting: 25/1
12. Confidence Game
Trainer: J.Keith Desormeaux
Kentucky Derby Points: 57
Career Earnings: $610,480
Betting: 25/1
13. Verifying
Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 54
Career Earnings: £369,750
Betting: 16/1
14. Sun Thunder
Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek
Kentucky Derby Points: 54
Career Earnings: $181,500
Betting: 66/1
15. Wild On Ice
Trainer: Joel H. Marr
Kentucky Derby Points: 50
Career Earnings: $366,400
Betting: 80/1
16. Mage
Trainer: Gustavo Delgardo
Kentucky Derby Points: 50
Career Earnings: $205,200
Betting: 20/1
17. Blazing Sevens
Trainer: Chad C.Brown
Kentucky Derby Points: 46
Career Earnings: $507,500
Betting: 50/1
18. Disarm
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Kentucky Derby Points: 46
Career Earnings: $237,500
Betting: 25/1
19. Reincarnate
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $263,250
Betting: 40/1
20. Continuar (JPN)
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Kentucky Derby Points: Invite
Career Earnings: $289,954
Betting: 50/1
21. Jace’s Road
Trainer: Brad H.Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $200,350
Betting: 66/1
22. Skinner
Trainer: John A. Shirreffs
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $174,500
Betting: 33/1
23. Cyclone Mischief
Trainer: Dale L. Romans
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $137,525
Betting: 50/1
24. Major Dude
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 40
Career Earnings: $401,595
Betting: 40/1
25. Mandarin Hero (JPN)
Trainer: Terunobu Fujita
Kentucky Derby Points: 40
Career Earnings: $339,041
Betting: 16/1
26. King Russell
Trainer: Ron Moquett
Kentucky Derby Points: 40
Career Earnings: $227,500
Betting: 50/1
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
WATCH: Rich Strike Winning the 2022 Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing Related Content
-
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Best Sites, Odds & Tips
- Kentucky Derby Betting 2023 – Best Betting Sites & Racebooks
- Breeders’ Cup Betting Sites & Racebooks 2023
- 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips
- Best Horse Racing Betting Apps in USA
- Best Live Sports Betting Sites in the USA 2023 – Compare Live Betting Sportsbooks
- Best Sports Betting Apps USA 2023 – Get $1,000 in Free Bets
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets
- Best New Sports Betting Sites – New Sportsbooks in USA for 2023