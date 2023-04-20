The 2023 Kentucky Derby runners are starting to take shape as the build-up towards the 149th running of the huge Churchill Downs race on May 6 hots-up. See below the list of the main Kentucky Derby entries plus the latest betting.



When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

2023 Kentucky Derby Runners: Forte Tops The Betting



FORTE will head into the Churchill Downs race on May 6 as the Kentucky Derby favorite and it’s not hard to see why. The Todd Pletcher runner went into many a notebook last season and rounded off his campaign with a smooth success in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November.

The 3 year-old has returned this season better still, having won the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and then the Florida Derby (watch below) – both at Gulfstream Park.

Those two wins have seen Forte cement his place at the head of the Kentucky Derby betting market and if successful will be trainer Todd Pletcher his third win in the first leg of the American Triple Crown. His other wins came with Always Dreaming in 2017 and Super Saver in 2010.

Kentucky Derby Runners: Trainer, Career Earnings and Kentucky Derby Qualifying Points

You can also see the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

1. Forte

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Kentucky Derby Points: 190

Career Earnings: $2,359,730

Betting: 5/2

2. Practical Move

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Kentucky Derby Points: 160

Career Earnings: $822,000

Betting: 10/1

3. Angel of Empire

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Kentucky Derby Points: 154

Career Earnings: $1,026,375

Betting: 8/1

4. Tapit Trice

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Kentucky Derby Points: 150

Career Earnings: $783,500

Betting: 6/1

5. Two Phil’s

Trainer: Larry Rivelli

Kentucky Derby Points: 123

Career Earnings: $643,850

Betting: 20/1

6. Lord Miles

Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph, Jr

Kentucky Derby Points: 105

Career Earnings: $427,100

Betting: 25/1

7. Derma Sotogake (JPN)

Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi

Kentucky Derby Points: 100

Career Earnings: $1,112,319

Betting: 10/1

8. Kingsbarns

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Kentucky Derby Points: 100

Career Earnings: $600,000

Betting: 10/1

9. Raise Cain

Trainer: Ben Colebrook

Kentucky Derby Points: 64

Career Earnings: $204,750

Betting: 66/1

10. Rocket Can

Trainer: William I. Mott

Kentucky Derby Points:60

Career Earnings: $284,025

Betting: 22/1

11. Hit Show

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Kentucky Derby Points: 60

Career Earnings: $277,500

Betting: 25/1

12. Confidence Game

Trainer: J.Keith Desormeaux

Kentucky Derby Points: 57

Career Earnings: $610,480

Betting: 25/1

13. Verifying

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Kentucky Derby Points: 54

Career Earnings: £369,750

Betting: 16/1

14. Sun Thunder

Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek

Kentucky Derby Points: 54

Career Earnings: $181,500

Betting: 66/1

15. Wild On Ice

Trainer: Joel H. Marr

Kentucky Derby Points: 50

Career Earnings: $366,400

Betting: 80/1

16. Mage

Trainer: Gustavo Delgardo

Kentucky Derby Points: 50

Career Earnings: $205,200

Betting: 20/1

17. Blazing Sevens

Trainer: Chad C.Brown

Kentucky Derby Points: 46

Career Earnings: $507,500

Betting: 50/1

18. Disarm

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Kentucky Derby Points: 46

Career Earnings: $237,500

Betting: 25/1

19. Reincarnate

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Kentucky Derby Points: 45

Career Earnings: $263,250

Betting: 40/1

20. Continuar (JPN)

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Kentucky Derby Points: Invite

Career Earnings: $289,954

Betting: 50/1

21. Jace’s Road

Trainer: Brad H.Cox

Kentucky Derby Points: 45

Career Earnings: $200,350

Betting: 66/1

22. Skinner

Trainer: John A. Shirreffs

Kentucky Derby Points: 45

Career Earnings: $174,500

Betting: 33/1

23. Cyclone Mischief

Trainer: Dale L. Romans

Kentucky Derby Points: 45

Career Earnings: $137,525

Betting: 50/1

24. Major Dude

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Kentucky Derby Points: 40

Career Earnings: $401,595

Betting: 40/1

25. Mandarin Hero (JPN)

Trainer: Terunobu Fujita

Kentucky Derby Points: 40

Career Earnings: $339,041

Betting: 16/1

26. King Russell

Trainer: Ron Moquett

Kentucky Derby Points: 40

Career Earnings: $227,500

Betting: 50/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Rich Strike Winning the 2022 Kentucky Derby



