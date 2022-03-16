Chris Hughes Cheltenham Tips Day 3: Big Treble Put Up By ITV Pundit

Chris Hughes is here with his Cheltenham tips, with the ITV Racing pundit giving his three best bets for Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival. The former Love Island celebrity has a knack of unearthing winners, showing his knack of horse racing expertise.

Tips not published right now but will be updated as soon as they are released!

As we head into day three of the Cheltenham Festival we’ve more top tipster advice to guide you through the afternoon. Step forward Chris Hughes with his top Cheltenham tips for Thursday.

You can back Hughes’s Cheltenham tips on Day 3 in a treble at an incredible SP!

Top 5 Cheltenham Festival Free Bets

Chris Hughes Cheltenham Tips – Day 3

Tips not published right now but will be updated as soon as they are released!

@ SP with BetUK

@ SP with BetUK

@ SP with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to chance and are correct at time of publishing

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Hughes is back with three more fancies for the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. Chris Hughes has selected an incredible treble which works out as SP with BetUK! These are those top Chris Hughes Cheltenham tips for Day 3 at the Festival.

Chris Hughes Cheltenham Tips – Day 3

Tips not published right now but will be updated as soon as they are released!

Chris Hughes Cheltenham tip: Tip – @ SP with BetUK

Chris Hughes Cheltenham tip: Tip – @ SP with BetUK

Chris Hughes Cheltenham tip: Tip – @ SP with BetUK

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet Chris Hughes’s Tips

Click the slip below to back Hughes’s tips for Cheltenham Day 3:

Related

Now punters know all the Chris Hughes Cheltenham tips for Day 3, read all of our other content on the Festival:

More Cheltenham Free Bets Here