What horse should I bet on at Cheltenham today? Day 3 tips and predictions

Today we have some cracking afternoon jumping from the Cheltenham Festival. So many classy horses are in action and we have a few fancies from the penultimate day of the Festival. Here are our Day 3 Cheltenham Festival horse racing bets on St Patrick’s Day.

The first race gets off at 1.30pm in the form of the Turners Novices’ Chase (Grade 1). The racing concludes with the final race setting off at 5.30pm in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase. Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival also features the Ryanair Chase and the Stayers’ Hurdle, two extremely competitive Grade 1 races.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you from Cheltenham Day 3 today, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Thursday at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – Day 3

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the Cheltenham Festival meeting’s today!

NAP – ALLAHO @ 8/11 with BetUK – 2.50 Cheltenham

An overriding favourite to make it back-to-back Ryanair Chase victories, and it is clear to see why.

Allaho was mightily impressive in this last year, beating the likes of Fakir D’oudairies, Kalashnikov and Tornado Flyer. He won by 12 lengths in the end, emphasising how easy it was for the 8-year-old to pick up his first Cheltenham Festival win.

If he is on his best form like he was last year, it’s very difficult to see him not romping home to victory once again here in this 2m4f127y Grade 1 Chase. Horses such as Conflated, Shan Blue and Janidil are likely playing for second if Allaho is anywhere near his best here. Should be a banker.

NEXT BEST – PAISLEY PARK @ 13/2 with BetUK – 3.30 Cheltenham

More Grade 1 action follows the Ryanair Chase, and here at Sportslens we think Paisley Park will have a right good go here in the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Flooring Porter leads the betting market with Klassical Dream, Thyme Hill and Champ not far behind. However, Paisley Park looks to be back to somewhere near his best after an indifferent last couple of years.

On his last outing in January around this course, he beat Champ and Lisnagar Oscar after a lightening fast final few furlongs and rallied really well. Looks like far too generous of a price at 13/2 with BetUK, and we think Paisley Park could come up with another staying masterclass for Emma Lavelle and Aidan Coleman.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

Check out all of our selections across seven races at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday – Day 3

We’ve gone through each of the seven respective races at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday afternoon. Here is who we are backing in all seven races:

Cheltenham Horse Racing Tips – Day 3

1.30 Galopin Des Champs @ 6/5 with BetUK

2.10 Ballyandy @ 18/1 with BetUK

2.50 Allaho @ 8/11 with BetUK

3.30 Paisley Park @ 13/2 with BetUK

4.10 Presentandcounting @ 33/1 with BetUK

4.50 Say Goodbye @ 33/1 with BetUK

5.30 Mister Coffey @ 5/2 with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

