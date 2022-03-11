Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 11 March

This Friday, 11 March, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Choral Work. She runs under a penalty in the 2m novice hurdle at Newcastle (2:30). Olly Murphy’s mare is among the best horse racing tips and our top Bet of the Day at incredible 11/8 odds.

A grey mare by prolific horse racing sire Nathaniel, Choral Work brings plenty of experience from the Flat to the table. She also scored on stable debut after joining Murphy’s yard following an encouraging hurdles bow in Ireland. Choral Work thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for 11 March. Read more about her chances and why to back her below.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Choral Work win?

Midlands trainer Murphy has a 50 per cent strike rate with his runners up at Newcastle this season. In Choral Work, he has a five-year-old mare who won at Haydock on her third career start when trained by William Haggas. She was bought out of his Newmarket stables and sent to the Emerald Isle where she joined Ellmarie Holden.

Choral Work went hurdling after 440 days off the track and ran a belter. Sent off at a huge 40/1 price by horse racing betting sites, she went down fighting by just half-a-length and beat a useful type in Hollymount by a neck. That one ran in graded bumpers at Leopardstown and Punchestown last term.

Even though Choral Work only switched stables and joined Murphy last month, she has hit the ground running. She clearly learned plenty from her hurdles bow as horse racing results show her going one better at Taunton last time out. She readily beat Alan King’s Cool Stone there by over three lengths.

A penalty negates the usual 7lb sex allowance mares receive from geldings. Based on her last run, however, Choral Work could well defy that and follow-up. A £10 wager on her with 888Sport returns £23.75 at her current price. This also qualifies new customers for £45 in bonuses, so get all the details below…

