UFC 300 is set to be the biggest MMA event of 2024. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to this history UFC 300 card, but who exactly will be fighting on the bill? Read on for all of the latest UFC 300 rumors and potential fights for this flagship event.

UFC 300 Rumors

UFC 300 is set to be the biggest and best card ever put on by UFC President Dana White. The UFC 300 card is set to go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13, with several names being thrown about as potential options for main event spots or huge fights on the bill.

The likes of Conor McGregor, a returning Khabib Nurmagomedov and ever former elite UFC female fighter Ronda Rousey have been rumored to potentially fight at UFC 300. However, as of yet, none of these name have been confirmed.

McGregor could well fight on the card realistically, along with the likes of Sean O’Malley and perhaps even Israel Adesanya. It remains to be seen whether these fighters will feature on the card, but they may well do.

Confirmed UFC 300 Fights

So far, there have been just three confirmed fights for this magnanimous UFC 300 card in April. None of the three official fights at UFC 300 are for titles, but there will certainly be at least two title fights added before the final card has been announced.

Former UFC light-heavyweight king Jiri Prochazka returns at UFC 300 after losing to Alex Pereira for the vacant title back in November. Prochazka (#2 ranked) will face the in-form Aleksandar Rakic (#5 ranked) in a 205-pound bout on the UFC 300 main card.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling also returns to action following his defeat to Sean O’Malley. He steps up to featherweight and takes on Calvin Kattar over three rounds.

The third and final confirmed fight on the huge UFC 300 bill features hot prospect Bo Nickal. The middleweight contender faces his toughest test to date, as he takes on Cody Brundage in a middleweight bout at UFC 300.

Rumored UFC 300 Fights

With UFC 300 over four months away, there is still plenty of time for Dana White to announce several fights for the card. There have been several rife UFC 300 rumors over the past weeks and months, and there will continue to be before the full card is officially announced.

The countdown to UFC 300 is well and truly on. Below are some of the most likely UFC 300 rumors so far, that could develop into real fights at UFC 300.

Nate Diaz To Return To The UFC?

UFC 300 would be tight but there’s nobody to fight — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 23, 2023

One of the biggest and most appealing UFC 300 rumors to date is a potential octagon return for the great Nate Diaz. His UFC days might not be done after all, despite parting ways with the UFC following his win over Tony Ferguson in September 2022 at UFC 279.

Rumors of a return at UFC 300 for Diaz have been gathering momentum day-by-day, with Diaz himself tweeting and showing intent of a potential fight at the T-Mobile Arena on April 13. The octagon doors have certainly remained open for Diaz’s potential return, and UFC 300 could be the perfect stage for that.

Opponent wise, Michael Chandler has thrown his name into the hat. Chandler has of course been rumored to be fighting Conor McGregor for the best part of a year now, with the fight still nowhere nearer to being officially announced.

Chandler has understandably turned his attention elsewhere now, given the uncertainty of McGregor’s return. Diaz vs Chandler makes total sense for a lightweight bout on the UFC 300 main card. Perhaps not a main event, but this fight would most definitely steal the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Fighting (@mmafighting)

Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier?

300💎 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 17, 2023

Nathaniel? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 17, 2023

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Dustin Poirier has revealed that he is hopeful of a fight at UFC 300, but is unsure on an opponent as of yet.

“I think a chance to fight on UFC 300 is a big deal. I’ve been in the UFC since UFC 125 and I missed 200. Know I’m not going to be around for 400, so it’s kind of a cool opportunity if it comes together, but I honestly have no clue of my my return date or time frame, but UFC 300 is enticing,” said Poirier in a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

Opponent wise, as you can see in the above tweets, a potential bout with UFC veteran Nate Diaz could be on the cards. Diaz hasn’t fought in the UFC since his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 back in September 2022.

The California man has since dabbled in boxing and of course fought Jake Paul in August 2023, but a return to the octagon has been heavily hinted in the past few weeks. Could we finally see Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier? Hopefully!

Israel Adesanya vs Khamzat Chimaev?

Another UFC 300 rumor that is gathering momentum is a potential match-up between two-time UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

Adesanya had previously stated he wanted to take a long break from the octagon, and could be out until as late as 2027. However, Chimaev has taken to Instagram in the past few days, seemingly calling out ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Chimaev, who recently defeated former long-reigning UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman at UFC 294, has thrown his name into the hat for a fight at UFC 300. He simply used an emoji as the caption with two photos.

The first shows Chimaev on Usman’s back, choking his neck, with the next simply a close-up picture of Adesanya. It is obvious that the unbeaten MMA phenom wants to fight Adesanya at UFC 300, and is now publicly calling him out on social media too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khamzat Chimaev (@khamzat_chimaev)

Alex Pereira To Fight Tom Aspinall or Interim Heavyweight Title?

Possibly the most outlandish UFC 300 rumor is that UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira could move up to heavyweight and take on recently crowned Interim Title holder Tom Aspinall.

‘Poatan’ took to Instagram recently, uploading a story that simply said, “30 + 300 = 3.” Of course UFC fans have dissected this Instagram story to the nth degree, but read into it what you will.

Many people believe Pereira’s message is teasing a move to heavyweight to fight at UFC 300 for a third UFC title. The ’30’ could indicate he will gain 30lb to move up, with the ‘300’ of course representing UFC 300 and the ‘3’ meaning winning a UFC Title in a third weight class.

Another way of looking at Pereira’s Instagram story math problem is that the Brazilian has 30 knockouts in his combat sports career, wants to fight at UFC 300, and maybe the ‘3’ means an MMA trilogy fight with former foe Israel Adesanya. Whatever Pereira is trying to say, it may soon be revealed.

Will Conor McGregor Fight At UFC 300?

The main question on every UFC fans lips right now: Will Conor McGregor fight at UFC 300? Well, there is certainly a possibility that this could be the case.

Rumors have been rife that Conor McGregor will make his eagerly anticipated return to the octagon imminently. The Irishman hasn’t fought in the UFC since his his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 265 back in July 2021.

McGregor has lost his last two UFC bouts – both against ‘The Diamond’. However, after a long period of absence, McGregor has reportedly been back in training and is also back in the USADA testing pool. This has of course got fans excited that the former two-division simultaneous champion could return to the octagon in 2024.

UFC 300 would be perfect for ‘Notorious’. With UFC 300 set for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this gives McGregor plenty of time to get into peak physical condition. Ever since the initial rumors that McGregor would return to the octagon, Michael Chandler has been the rumored opponent.

McGregor vs Chandler could well be the perfect headliner for UFC 300. With it set to be the biggest card in the history of the organisation, having Conor McGregor as the headliner at UFC 300 would be a perfect scenario for UFC President Dana White.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of the next UFC pay-per-view event.