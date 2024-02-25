Alexandre Pantoja is +150 Favorite to be Brandon Royval’s Next Opponent



Amir Albazi Among Favorites to be Royval’s Next Fight

Brandon Moreno Rematch With Odds of +600 to be Next for Royval



Brandon Royval Next Opponent Odds

Alexandre Pantoja +150

+150 Amir Albazi +300

+300 Muhammad Mokaev +450

+450 Brandon Moreno +600

+600 Manel Kape +800

+800 Kai Kara-France +1200

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Following a split decision win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 255, an emotional Brandon Royval is ready for his next challenge which could be one of many options in the UFC Flyweight division. But according to our oddsmakers, Royval’s next move is setting up to be a trilogy.

Brandon Royval Trilogy Fight With Flyweight Champ Pantoja on the Horizon?

At +150, Alexandre Pantoja stands as the current favorite to be Royval’s next opponent in the UFC. Pantoja is 2-0 against Royval in two previous fights and the current Flyweight champion.

Following the win, Pantoja and Royval got in each other’s face, alluding to a trilogy fight that would give Royval a chance to avenge his recent two losses.

Amir Albazi vs. Brandon Royval: +300 to be Next

Amir Albazi was originally scheduled to fight Moreno at UFC 255 before the Moreno vs. Royval main event booking. However, it was not meant to be as Albazi injured his neck in training and he would be replaced by Royval.

At +300, a fight with Albazi could be a solid booking for Royval against another top contender at 125.

Brandon Moreno Rematch a Possibilty for Royval’s Next Bout

Brandon Moreno is 1-1 with Royval and another fight between the two is +600 to happen next.

There is a strong possibility Moreno and Royval battle it out for a third time in what could be a return to the winner’s circle for Moreno after dropping back-to-back decision losses for his UFC betting backers.

Other Contenders

Muhammad Mokaev (+450) is still undefeated, has a nose for finishes, and could be too much, too soon at this point for Royval.

Surging Manel Kape (+600) has talked trash since before joining the UFC and is now riding a four fight win streak.

Royval defeated Kai Kara-France (+1200) at UFC 253, in an epic contest and this could be ones that fans want to see again.

SportsLens Commentary

“Brandon Royval’s emotional victory sets the stage for some intriguing matchups in the Flyweight division,” said Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “The odds favor a trilogy with Pantoja, but potential bouts with Albazi and Moreno are equally compelling. Fighters like Mokaev, Kape, and Kara-France add depth to the division, ensuring Royval’s next fight will be eagerly awaited.”