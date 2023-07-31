Dustin Poirier is widely regarded as one of the best and most entertaining lightweight fighters in UFC history. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the Louisiana MMA king. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Dustin Poirier Net Worth Estimated At $10 Million

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Dustin Poirier’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Dustin Poirier’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $10 million.

The 34-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of MMA. The MMA sensation has won 29 professional fights, including two big wins against ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. Not only that, but he is one of the biggest commercial draws and most recognisable names in the entire UFC.

Essentially Sports now estimates his net worth to be at least $10 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Poirier has had an outstanding career so far, claiming some highlight victories over the likes of Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor twice and Max Holloway twice to name but a few.

Since making his UFC debut back in 2011, ‘The Diamond’ has earned millions of dollars. More about Poirier’s career earnings later in this article.

The Americans net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon too. For example, his hot sauce company which Poirier launched a few years ago. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of Dustin Poirier has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, with ‘The Diamond’ cementing as one of the best fighters on the entire UFC roster with back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor. Not to mention his wins over the likes of Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Michael Chandler and former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez.

Dustin Poirier net worth figure per essentiallysports.com

Dustin Poirier Career Earnings

Ever since Dustin Poirier signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. For his first UFC fight against Josh Grispi, ‘The Diamond’ was paid around $8,000.

Compare Poirier’s UFC debut purse to his recent fights. For his UFC 155-pound clash last time out with Michael Chandler at UFC 281, Poirier reportedly pocketed around $1 million. This emphasizes just how big of a star the American is and how much of a draw he is to MMA fans all around the world.

The biggest purse of Dustin Poirier’s career to date in the UFC came in his trilogy fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 264. The Louisiana man pocketed somewhere in the region of $5,121,000 in total, taking into account his base salary, win bonus, sponsorship earnings, gate and his share of the pay-per-view (source: totalsportal.com).

Just inside the octagon and in his career in the UFC, Dustin Poirier has earned $11,251,700 according to mmasalries.com. This puts ‘The Diamond’ right up there as one of the highest paid UFC fighters ever. Of course, this is nowhere near the likes of what Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Jon Jones have earned in their career, but it’s still a lot of money!

Several other high caliber fights of Poirier’s have earned him a fortune too in recent years. Given that he is a household name in MMA circles, it comes as absolutely no surprise to discover that the 1989-born MMA superstar was raking in some huge purses.

For example, Poirier’s fight with Charles Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight Title at UFC 269 earned him in excess of $1,032,000. His fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov a few years ago at UFC 242 also earned Poirier around $1,077,500 in total. Not to menion his last fight at UFC 291 in his rematch with Gaethje, where ‘The Diamond’ earned another seven figure purse ($1,021,000).

More about Dustin Poirier’s outside of the octagon earnings next.

Dustin Poirier UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Poirier vs Gaethje 2 – UFC 291 $1,021,000 Poirier vs Chandler – UFC 281 $1,671,000 Poirier vs Oliveira – UFC 269 $1,032,000 Poirier vs McGregor 3 – UFC 264 $5,121,000 Poirier vs McGregor 2 – UFC 257 $1,090,000 Poirier vs Hooker – UFC Fight Night $370,000 Poirier vs Nurmagomedov – UFC 242 $1,077,500 Poirier vs Holloway – UFC 236 $330,000 Poirier vs Alvarez 2 – UFC Fight Night $250,000 Poirier vs Gaethje – UFC Fight Night $240,000

All career earnings info provided by mmasalaries.com

Dustin Poirier Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Dustin Poirier has a net worth of $10 million and has earned upward of $11 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Given his rise to fame and immense success in the cage, Dustin Poirier is endorsed by several huge global companies. The two-time UFC Lightweight Title challenger has teamed up with several companies like Venum, Reebok, Robert Graham, Celcius Energy Drink and Timex, who are just a few of his various sponsors.

It is unknown exactly how much these endorsement deals are worth, but it is sure to be big money for one of the best fighters on the UFC roster.

Another huge earner for Dustin Poirier outside of the octagon is his famous ‘Poirier’s Hot Sauce’. His Louisiana style hot sauce is incredibly popular in the United States and was first launched three years ago. It is unknown exactly how much this brings Poirier in in revenue per annum, but it is estimated to be over $1 million annually.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon are all huge factors in the growth of Poirier’s net worth.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Poirier’s next fight.

Other Content You May Like