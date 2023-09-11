MMA

Israel Adesanya Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Last Stylebender’ Boasts $6 Million Net Worth

Paul Kelly
Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya UFC

Israel Adesanya is one of the biggest names in the UFC. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is a fan favorite, as well as being a incredible fighter. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the former two-time UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Israel Adesanya Net Worth Estimated At Over $6 Million

Israel Adesanya became a two-time UFC Middleweight Champion after defeating bitter rival Alex Pereira in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 287 back in April. Adesanya lost his belt to Alex Pereira the fight before, but avenged that loss in style in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 287 earlier this year.

However, Izzy soon lost his belt again as he was beaten by Sean Strickland in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Adesanya was a huge -600 favorite with the best offshore gambling sites to defeat ‘Tarzan’, but he came unstuck and lost his UFC Middleweight Title for the second time in his last three fights.

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Israel Adesanya’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Israel Adesanya’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $6 million.

The 34-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of MMA. The New Zealand/Nigeria MMA sensation has won 24 professional fights, including seven UFC title fights. Not only that, but he is one of the biggest commercial draws and most recognisable names in the entire UFC.

Essentially Sports now estimates his net worth to be at least $6 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Adesanya has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to further solidify his legacy as the best middleweight of all time if he is to win back his 185-pound strap in a potential rematch with Strickland.

Since winning the UFC Middleweight Title back in October 2019, ‘Izzy’ has earned millions of dollars. More about Adesanya’s career earnings later in this article.

Adesanya’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon too. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of Israel Adesanya has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, with ‘The Last Stylebender’ cementing himself as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time by becoming a two-time UFC champion. He could even go one step further and become a three-time champ if he defeats Strickland next, provided they have a rematch.

Israel Adesanya net worth figure according to essentiallysports.com

RELATED: Israel Adesanya MMA Record: ‘The Last Stylebender’ Boasts 24-3 Resumé

Israel Adesanya Career Earnings

Ever since Israel Adesanya signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. For his first fight against Rob Wilkinson, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was paid around $153,500. This is more than most UFC athletes making their debut, but UFC President Dana White clearly knew he had a special talent on his hands.

Compare Adesanya’s UFC debut purse to his last fight. For his UFC Middleweight Title clash with Sean Strickland at UFC 293, ‘Izzy’ reportedly pocketed $2,540,000. This emphasizes just how big of a star Adesanya is and how much of a draw he is to fans all around the world.

Just inside the octagon and in his career in the UFC, Israel Adesanya has earned $13,289,500 according to mmasalaries.com. This puts Adesanya right up there as one of the highest paid UFC fighters ever. Of course, this is nowhere near the likes of what Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Jon Jones have earned in their career, but it’s still a lot of money!

The biggest purse of Israel Adesanya’s career to date in the UFC came at UFC 287 in his rematch with Alex Pereira. ‘Izzy’ reportedly earned somewhere in the region of $2.64 million all-in-all. This includes his base salary, pay-per-view revenue, the gate and endorsement deals.

Several other high caliber fights of Adesanya’s have earned him a fortune too in recent years. Given that he was the champion in all of these fights, it comes as absolutely no surprise to discover that ‘The Last Stylebender’ was raking in some huge purses.

For example, Adesanya’s rematch with Robert Whittaker earned the 1989-born MMA superstar in excess of $1.5 million. His fight with Martin Vettori before that also earned Adesanya around $1.1m in total ($542,000 base salary). For his first fight with Alex Pereira, he pocketed around $1.79m.

Adesanya also earned over $1.5 million in total for his fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 and $1m+ for his world title winning night when he beat Robert Whittaker for the first time back in October 2019.

More about Israel Adesanya’s outside of the octagon earnings next.

Israel Adesanya UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse
Adesanya vs Strickland – UFC 293 $2.54 million
Adesanya vs Pereira 2 – UFC 287 $2.64 million
Adesanya vs Pereira – UFC 281 $1.79 million
Adesanya vs Cannonier – UFC 276 $1.8 million
Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 – UFC 271 $642,000
Adesanya vs Vettori – UFC 263 $542,000
Adesanya vs Blachowicz – UFC 259 $540,000
Adesanya vs Costa – UFC 253 $590,000
Adesanya vs Romero – UFC 248 $540,000
Adesanya vs Whittaker – UFC 243 $490,000

All career earnings info provided by mmasalaries.com

RELATED: Who Is Israel Adesanya’s Girlfriend? ‘The Last Stylebender’ Is Rumored To be Dating Shana Evers

Israel Adesanya Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya UFC

Another reason that Israel Adesanya has a net worth of $6 million and has earned upward of $13 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Given his rise to fame and immense success in the cage, Israel Adesanya is endorsed by several huge global companies. The two-time UFC Middleweight Champion became the first ever MMA fighter to land a sponsorship deal with sportswear brand Puma. ‘Izzy’ signed a deal with the sporting giant back in September 2020, a partnership that is still going today.

Besides his main sponsors Puma, ‘The Last Stylebender’ also has an endorsement deal with fight gear supplier Engage. Not only that, but Adesanya also partnered with the extremely popular Call of Duty in November 2020. As a self confessed avid gamer, this endorsement deal was huge for the career of ‘Izzy’.

As previously mentioned, Puma are Israel Adesanya’s main sponsor. It is unknown exactly how much this endorsement deal is worth, but it is said to be ‘big money’. The endorsement deal puts Adesanya as the second highest paid UFC athlete behind Conor McGregor (source: thesportsrush.com).

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon are all huge factors in the growth of Israel Adesanya’s net worth.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Adesanya’s next fight.

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
