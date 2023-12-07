Signing for the UFC is like reaching the Champions League for MMA fighters. In this feature we take an in-depth look at five new UFC fighters to keep an eye on, who have the potential to go all the way and become UFC champion in the future.

5 New UFC Fighters To Watch Out For

We have put together a list of new UFC fighters, who have had two fights or less since signing with Dana White and the UFC. These five names are certainly ones to watch as they aim to make huge waves in the UFC in 2024!

Bo Nickal

Probably the hottest prospect of the lot on this list is the former three-time NCAA Division I National Champion wrestler, Bo Nickal.

The Colorado-born MMA phenom now trains with American Top Team and has competed in two UFC fights since signing for the organisation after catching the eye on Dana White’s Contender Series.

At just 27-years-old, Nickal has the world at his feet and had already put the UFC middleweight division on notice with two stellar wins. He is one of the most talked about prospects in the UFC and could be a great bet to become UFC champion in the not so distant future with the best UFC betting apps.

The former Pennsylvania State University elite wrestler defeated Jamie Pickett on his UFC debut via submission (rear-naked choke), before knocking Val Woodburn out in his second UFC fight at UFC 290.

There is a serious amount of hype surrounding Nickal right now, and he could well fight for UFC gold in 2024. An elite wrestler who has the capability of beating anyone in the world at 185-pounds, especially if he can get them to the ground.

Shara Magomedov

Next up on our ones to watch list of new UFC fighters is Shara Magomedov. ‘The Bullet’ made his UFC debut on the UFC 294 undercard, with a decision victory over the previously undefeated Bruno Silva.

Magomedov is being tipped by all the best UFC sportsbooks to go all the way and win a UFC title in the future. Competing in the middleweight division, Magomedov could be the future.

The Russian MMA phenom boasts an MMA record of 12-0, including an emphatic 10 stoppage victories. He has had just one fight in the UFC, but will continue to make waves in 2024. Do not be surprised to see Shara Magomedov ranked inside the Top 15 come the end of 2024 in the 185-pound division.

Interestingly, both Magomedov and Bo Nickal are middleweight up-and-comers, so who knows, their paths may even cross on their way up the ladder, or perhaps even for the UFC Middleweight Title in years to come.

Robelis Despaigne

Another new UFC fighter to certainly keep an eye on is Cuban heavyweight Robelis Despaigne. The 35-year-old is a taekwondo specialist, winning various medals over the years. Despaigne won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, as well as winning a bronze medal in the 2013 and 2015 World Championships at heavyweight in taekwondo.

The heavyweight machine is yet to fight in the UFC, but was signed by Dana White after four straight Round 1 knockouts in his first four professional MMA fights. Given the fact he is 35-years-old, Despaigne could be fast-tracked towards a UFC Heavyweight Title shot within the next couple of years.

His last three MMA fights, all of which were in Houston, Texas, have lasted a combined 21 seconds. Yes, you read that correctly. Robelis Despiagne knocked Travis Gregoire out in 12 seconds, Stevie Payne in three seconds and Miles Banks last time out in five seconds. Talk about emphatic.

The Cuban heavyweight prospect clearly carries dynamite in his fists, and could be a huge threat to the best current crop of heavyweights in the UFC. Do not be surprised to see Despaigne make huge steps in 2024, and perhaps even get a title shot in his first 18 months of being signed to the UFC.

Muhammad Naimov

Another name to watch out for is the 29-year-old Tajikistan MMA star Muhammad Naimov. Naimov has already had two fights in the UFC, winning both in emphatic fashion.

‘Hillman’ beat Jamie Mullarkey on debut in the UFC, before then putting in an incredible performance last time out in beating Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision. Naimov is a huge problem for the UFC featherweight division, and looks to be getting fast-tracked up the rankings already.

You wouldn’t put it past the Tajikistan fighter climbing into the Top 15 of the 145-pound rankings early in 2024. He currently boasts a record of 10-2, which includes four knockout wins and three submission victories.

Despite not yet being a huge name, backing Muhammad Naimov with the best offshore sportsbooks to at least fight for the UFC Featherweight Title in his career could be a wise wager.

Joshua Van

Last but by no means least, the fifth and final new UFC fighter for fans to watch out for is the Myanmar born MMA phenom Joshua Van.

Van signed for the UFC in 2023, before making his debut in June. He then fought for the second time in the UFC in November on the UFC 295 undercard, beating Kevin Borjas via unanimous decision.

‘The Fearless’ looked impressive, and could well be one of the best up-and-coming flyweight fighters on the UFC roster. 2024 could see the 22-year-old continue his rise up the 125-pound rankings. He is still very young and has the world at his feet, so there is absolutely no rush with Van.

Even a loss or two in the UFC wouldn’t be the end for ‘The Fearless’, who is being tipped by many to go all the way and become the UFC flyweight king in the not so distant future. The best US sportsbooks may take prop bets on Van to become UFC champion in the future, so place that wager now before it’s too late!

