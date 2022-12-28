Khamzat Chimaev Annoyed With Lack Of Big UFC Fights

UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev is growing frustrated with the lack of fights he has had with potential opponents turning down fights with him. The undefeated UFC welterweight star is sick and tired of fellow fighters ducking him and trying to take easier fights rather than face Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev Calls For Fellow UFC Fighters To Step Up

It is fair to say that Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most talked about and high-profile fighters in the UFC now. The Swedish MMA star is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC, despite only having six fights in the organisation. Chimaev is 6-0 in the UFC now, with three wins via submission, two via knockout and one via decision.

Chimaev was last seen in action in September when he submitted Kevin Holland in Round 1 of their contest. However, Chimaev was originally scheduled to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279 but weighed in almost ten pounds overweight so had a late change of opponent. This didn’t matter of course for Chimaev as he did what he does best and won the fight convincingly with pure domination.

However, the 28-year-old has admitted he is frustrated by the lack of opponents in his division who are willing to fight him. The undefeated Chechen was originally scheduled to fight in March, but that doesn’t seem likely right now. The Swedish MMA superstar recently posted a video blog for his fans in which he stated he had been offered numerous fights in numerous locations, but that each opponent didn’t sign the contract.

“Nobody wants to fight. F*** these boys. They gave me four different countries, four different opponents. Nobody wants to fight,” said Chimaev in his video blog.

“I’m going to fight somebody, I don’t know who. They change opponents all the time. Every week I have a new opponent, but nobody wants to fight.

“The guys trash talk loud about me and ‘I want to fight you, I want to fight you!’ When it comes to the fight and signing the contract, they want to run away.”

It remains to be seen whether Chimaev does indeed fight in March and if so, who he faces. Whether it be a title shot at middleweight or a top welterweight fight with someone like Colby Covington, Chimaev is just desperate to get back in the octagon and compete as soon as possible.

