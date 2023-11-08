UFC

Alex Pereira MMA Record: ‘Poatan’ Is The Former UFC Middleweight King & Boasts 8-2 Resumé With 6 Knockouts

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Alex Pereira UFC
Alex Pereira UFC

Ahead of his UFC Light-Heavyweight Title fight with Jiri Prochazka this weekend at UFC 295, we have decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Alex Pereira. Read on to find out more about his MMA resumé, his UFC title record and previous fights. 

Alex Pereira MMA Record

Alex Pereira turned professional back in 2015 with a debut shock debut defeat to Quemuel Ottoni in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Since then, Pereira has had another nine professional MMA fights, winning all but one of them.

Prochazka’s career has been nothing short of magnificent to date. The Brazilian MMA star is the former UFC middleweight champion, having successfully won the belt at the first time of asking in just his fourth fight in the UFC. Quite a remarkable achievement.

Alex Pereira’s career up to now has been sensational, and he still has some big nights left before he hangs his gloves up. You wouldn’t rule him out dominating at 205-pounds in the UFC before he retires. He has already tasted UFC title success at middleweight, and now looks to become the champion in yet another weight division.

RELATED: Alex Pereira Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals

As previously mentioned, Alex Pereira made his professional MMA debut just eight years ago. He was on a Jungle Fight 82 card where he suffered a shock defeat on debut. However, ‘Poatan’ didn’t let that define him, as he bounced back with three straight knockout wins before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

On his UFC debut, Pereira secured a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for his flying knee knockout of Andreas Michailidis. He then followed up his maiden UFC triumph with another victory in his second fight at middleweight, defeating Bruno Silva via decision.

Next came Sean Strickland – who is now of course the UFC Middleweight Champion. Pereira dealt with Strickland with ease, knocking the American out in Round 1 of their contest. This emphatic victory put the 36-year-old next in line for a title shot at long-reigning champion and former rival Israel Adesanya.

The bout headlined UFC 281, in what was Pereira and Adesanya’s first meeting in MMA, but third in their career having fought twice in kickboxing. Pereira has got the better of ‘The Last Stylebender’ on both previous occasions, and did so once again with a fifth round TKO victory over his bitter rival.

That meant that Alex Pereira of course ripped the UFC Middleweight Title from Adesanya, winning the belt in emphatic fashion in just his fourth UFC fight. Not bad for someone who only started their pro career in MMA seven years prior!

RELATED: Who Is Alex Pereira’s Girlfriend?

Up next was of course a rematch with Adesanya for the 185-pound belt. This time, Izzy got his revenge, stopping Pereira in brutal fashion in Round 2 of their rematch. That was the end for Alex Pereira as a middleweight, with a move up to light-heavyweight on the cards next.

‘Poatan’ made a successful 205-pound debut, defeating former champion Jan Blachowicz via split decision at UFC 291. That victory has now set up the fight for the vacant belt this weekend, with Pereira hoping to add his name to an illustrious list of two-division UFC champions.

Standing in his way is former UFC light-heavyweight king, Jiri Prochazka. The fight is being billed a true 50/50 contest, with Pereira looking to become a two-division champion in a record seven UFC contests. What a fight it is to headline UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Alex Pereira’s next fight.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295
UFC

LATEST UFC 295 Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Winner Make?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  1 min
Jiri Prochazka UFC
UFC
Jiri Prochazka MMA Record: Former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion Boasts 29-3-1 Resumé With 25 KO’s
Author image Paul Kelly  •  18h

Ahead of his UFC Light-Heavyweight Title fight with Alex Pereira this weekend at UFC 295, we have decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Jiri Prochazka….

Alex Pereira UFC - UFC 295 Weigh-Ins
UFC
When Are The UFC 295 Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Title Fight?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  19h

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira goes down for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title this Saturday night from Madison Square Garden, New York. But when are the UFC 295 weigh-ins? Read on…

Jiri Prochazka UFC
UFC
Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Fight At UFC 295?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  19h
Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295 Poster
UFC
What Is The Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295 Pay-Per-View Price?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  20h
Jiri Prochazka Girlfriend 1
UFC
Who Is Jiri Prochazka’s Girlfriend? Is The Former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion Still Dating Kamila Kordulikova?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  18h
Jiri Prochazka UFC
UFC
Jiri Prochazka Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘Denisa’ Net Worth Hits $1 Million Mark
Author image Paul Kelly  •  18h
Arrow to top