Ahead of his UFC Light-Heavyweight Title fight with Jiri Prochazka this weekend at UFC 295, we have decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Alex Pereira. Read on to find out more about his MMA resumé, his UFC title record and previous fights.

Alex Pereira MMA Record

Alex Pereira turned professional back in 2015 with a debut shock debut defeat to Quemuel Ottoni in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Since then, Pereira has had another nine professional MMA fights, winning all but one of them.

Prochazka’s career has been nothing short of magnificent to date. The Brazilian MMA star is the former UFC middleweight champion, having successfully won the belt at the first time of asking in just his fourth fight in the UFC. Quite a remarkable achievement.

Alex Pereira’s career up to now has been sensational, and he still has some big nights left before he hangs his gloves up. You wouldn’t rule him out dominating at 205-pounds in the UFC before he retires. He has already tasted UFC title success at middleweight, and now looks to become the champion in yet another weight division.

As previously mentioned, Alex Pereira made his professional MMA debut just eight years ago. He was on a Jungle Fight 82 card where he suffered a shock defeat on debut. However, ‘Poatan’ didn’t let that define him, as he bounced back with three straight knockout wins before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

On his UFC debut, Pereira secured a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for his flying knee knockout of Andreas Michailidis. He then followed up his maiden UFC triumph with another victory in his second fight at middleweight, defeating Bruno Silva via decision.

Next came Sean Strickland – who is now of course the UFC Middleweight Champion. Pereira dealt with Strickland with ease, knocking the American out in Round 1 of their contest. This emphatic victory put the 36-year-old next in line for a title shot at long-reigning champion and former rival Israel Adesanya.

The bout headlined UFC 281, in what was Pereira and Adesanya’s first meeting in MMA, but third in their career having fought twice in kickboxing. Pereira has got the better of ‘The Last Stylebender’ on both previous occasions, and did so once again with a fifth round TKO victory over his bitter rival.

That meant that Alex Pereira of course ripped the UFC Middleweight Title from Adesanya, winning the belt in emphatic fashion in just his fourth UFC fight. Not bad for someone who only started their pro career in MMA seven years prior!

Up next was of course a rematch with Adesanya for the 185-pound belt. This time, Izzy got his revenge, stopping Pereira in brutal fashion in Round 2 of their rematch. That was the end for Alex Pereira as a middleweight, with a move up to light-heavyweight on the cards next.

‘Poatan’ made a successful 205-pound debut, defeating former champion Jan Blachowicz via split decision at UFC 291. That victory has now set up the fight for the vacant belt this weekend, with Pereira hoping to add his name to an illustrious list of two-division UFC champions.

Standing in his way is former UFC light-heavyweight king, Jiri Prochazka. The fight is being billed a true 50/50 contest, with Pereira looking to become a two-division champion in a record seven UFC contests. What a fight it is to headline UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Alex Pereira’s next fight.