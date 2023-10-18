Islam Makhachev defends his Lightweight Title against Alexander Volkanovski this weekend at UFC 294 and ahead of the bout we have looked at his net worth and endorsements. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the UFC Lightweight Champion. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Islam Makachev Net Worth Estimated At $1 Million

The Lightweight Champion was set to face Charles Oliveira this weekend, however, the Brazilian had to pull out with injury just on just two-weeks before the bout. Meaning Featherweight hero, Alexander Volkanovski, will step in to save the main event.

These two fighters have fought prior to this weekend, with the Russian winning in a controversial decision – with many having Volkanovski winning.

Ahead of the bout, SportsLens, have taken an in-depth look at Islam Makhachev’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. The Lightweight Champion’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $1 million.

The 31-year-old is worth a rather low amount given his credibilty in the UFC, but has earned some highly lucrative purses throughout his UFC career. The MMA star boasts an impressive record of 24-1-0, with his last two bouts being title defenses.

His only loss in the UFC came during his second fight with the organization, losing by knockout to Adriano Martins in 2015.

ClutchPoints now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Being a close teammate to one of the best fighters in UFC history, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has boosted the Russian’s profile.

Since winning on his UFC debut back in May 2015, Islam Makhachev has earned millions of dollars, which we will go into detail with later.

The 31-year-old’s net worth has seen a huge increase from ventures outside of the UFC cage, as his other main earners outside of MMA are through a variety of endorsements.

Islam Makhachev net worth figure per ClutchPoints

Islam Makhachev UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Makhachev vs Volkanovski – UFC 284 $1 million Makhachev vs Oliveira – UFC 280 $532,000 Makhachev vs Green – UFC Fight Night $211,000 Makhachev vs Hooker – UFC 267 $211,000 Makhachev vs Moises – UFC Fight Night $186,000 Makhachev vs Dober – UFC 259 $151,000 Makhachev vs Ramos – UFC 242 $66,000 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan – UFC Fight Night $116,000 Makhachev vs Johnson – UFC Fight Night $46,000 Makhachev vs Tibau – UFC 220 $36,500

All career earnings info per MMASalaries

Islam Makhachev Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Makhachev has gained the majority of his wealth from mixed martial arts, but he does have some brand deals as well. The fighter is endorsed by Gorilla Energy Drink and Wahed Invest.

The Russian has earned over $5 million during his time in the UFC and is now one of the faces of Dana White’s organization.

