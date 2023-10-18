UFC

Islam Makhachev Net Worth, Sponsorship Deals & Endorsements: UFC Lightweight King Sits On $1m Net Worth

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
makhachev 1
makhachev 1

Islam Makhachev defends his Lightweight Title against Alexander Volkanovski this weekend at UFC 294 and ahead of the bout we have looked at his net worth and endorsements. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the UFC Lightweight Champion. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Islam Makachev Net Worth Estimated At $1 Million

The Lightweight Champion was set to face Charles Oliveira this weekend, however, the Brazilian had to pull out with injury just on just two-weeks before the bout. Meaning Featherweight hero, Alexander Volkanovski, will step in to save the main event.

These two fighters have fought prior to this weekend, with the Russian winning in a controversial decision – with many having Volkanovski winning.

Going into the bout, Makhachev is a -300 favourite according to best offshore gambling sites given his controversial victory in their previous encounter.

Ahead of the bout, SportsLens, have taken an in-depth look at Islam Makhachev’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. The Lightweight Champion’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $1 million.

The 31-year-old is worth a rather low amount given his credibilty in the UFC, but has earned some highly lucrative purses throughout his UFC career. The MMA star boasts an impressive record of 24-1-0, with his last two bouts being title defenses.

His only loss in the UFC came during his second fight with the organization, losing by knockout to Adriano Martins in 2015.

ClutchPoints now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Being a close teammate to one of the best fighters in UFC history, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has boosted the Russian’s profile.

Since winning on his UFC debut back in May 2015, Islam Makhachev has earned millions of dollars, which we will go into detail with later.

The 31-year-old’s net worth has seen a huge increase from ventures outside of the UFC cage, as his other main earners outside of MMA are through a variety of endorsements.

Islam Makhachev net worth figure per ClutchPoints

RELATED: Charles Oliveira ruled out of UFC 294 main event as Volkanovski steps in to fight Makhachev

Islam Makhachev UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse
Makhachev vs Volkanovski – UFC 284 $1 million
Makhachev vs Oliveira – UFC 280 $532,000
Makhachev vs Green – UFC Fight Night $211,000
Makhachev vs Hooker – UFC 267 $211,000
Makhachev vs Moises – UFC Fight Night $186,000
Makhachev vs Dober – UFC 259 $151,000
Makhachev vs Ramos – UFC 242 $66,000
Makhachev vs Tsarukyan – UFC Fight Night $116,000
Makhachev vs Johnson – UFC Fight Night $46,000
Makhachev vs Tibau – UFC 220 $36,500

All career earnings info per MMASalaries

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth: Featherweight Champion Boasts $3.5m Net Worth

Islam Makhachev Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Makhachev has gained the majority of his wealth from mixed martial arts, but he does have some brand deals as well. The fighter is endorsed by Gorilla Energy Drink and Wahed Invest.

The Russian has earned over $5 million during his time in the UFC and is now one of the faces of Dana White’s organization.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Islam Makhachev’s upcoming Lightweight Title bout.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record
UFC

LATEST Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record: Featherweight Champion Has Just One Defeat in the UFC

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  8min
makhachev 1
UFC
Islam Makhachev Net Worth, Sponsorship Deals & Endorsements: UFC Lightweight King Sits On $1m Net Worth
Author image Louis Fargher  •  25min

Islam Makhachev defends his Lightweight Title against Alexander Volkanovski this weekend at UFC 294 and ahead of the bout we have looked at his net worth and endorsements. Here at…

Makhachev vs Volkanovski UFC
UFC
When Are The UFC 294 Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski?
Author image Cai Parry  •  1h

MMA fans will be eagerly anticipating this weekend’s UFC 294 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as Islam Makhachev takes on Alexander Volkanovski in a Lightweight Championship bout. Read…

volkufc 1
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth: Featherweight Champion Boasts $3.5m Net Worth
Author image Louis Fargher  •  34min
e31696ff789abb5fddce01c7ed79db21
UFC
Charles Oliveira ruled out of UFC 294 main event as Volkanovski steps in to fight Makhachev
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 11 2023
d6764 16417065347627 1920
UFC
Dillon Danis puts his name forward for UFC 294 clash vs Khamzat Chimaev
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 11 2023
Bobby Green Next Opponent
UFC
Renato Moicano Favored At 7/4 To Take On Bobby Green In Exclusive Next Opponent Odds
Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 9 2023
Arrow to top