Sean O’Malley is one of the most exciting prospects in MMA and is about to embark on his first title shot, facing UFC Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Sean O’Malley Net Worth Estimated At $2 Million

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Sean O’Malley’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Sean O’Malley’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $2 million.

Sean O’Malley net worth in 2023 is reported to be approximately $2.2 million. It is reported that Suga Sean O’Malley has earned most of his net worth by MMA fighting for UFC and other MMA promotions.

Sean O’Malley MMA record is 16-1-0 (1NC) and is fairly new to the UFC, meaning his biggest paydays are yet to come.

He is considered as next Conor McGregor for UFC, being an outspoken, rising bantamweight with an array of skills and frightening knock-out power.

At UFC 280, Sean O’Malley is said to have earned a sum of $300,000, along with other fight week incentives for his win against Petr Yan. So, UFC 280 is considered his highest earnings for a promotion.

Likewise, one of his highest-earned fights was with Eddie Wineland, where he was paid a total of $134,000, including his base salary and other fight bonuses.

His record in MMA is 15-1 (in his professional career) one loss coming to him by disqualification. Sean O’Malley was born on October 24, 1994 in Helena, Montana, US and is of Irish and American descent.

He also has his own YouTube channel that boasts over 500 thousand subscribers, which is often sponsored by a variety of brands – most recently by betting company, PrizePicks.

Sean O’Malley net worth figure per Sportskeeda.com

RELATED: Who Is Sean O’Malley’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Suga Sean’s Partner Danya Gonzalez

Sean O’Malley’s Potential UFC 292 Earnings

This upcoming weekend he will be back in action and will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the title fight and will earn guaranteed purse of $500k for the fight and overall earnings increased maximum $1.5m which include pay-per-view shares at UFC 292. Once the fight completed more details will be updated about Sean O’Malley.

Sean O’Malley purse pay-out reported, he made $250k guaranteed purse that include ($150k to show and $100k winning bonus). The details based on Sean O’Malley career earnings, purse pay-outs and sponsorship bonus provided here.

Sean O’Malley UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Total Earnings (Salary, Bonuses, Endorsements) O’Malley vs Yan – UFC 280 $356,000 O’Malley vs Munhoz – UFC 276 $156,000 O’Malley vs Paiva – UFC 269 $256,000 O’Malley vs Moutinho – UFC 264 $261,000 O’Malley vs Almedia – UFC 260 $175,000 O’Malley vs Vera – UFC 252 $64,000 O’Malley vs Wineland – UFC 250 $134,000 O’Malley vs Quinonez – UFC 248 $123,500 O’Malley vs Soukhamthath – UFC 222 $97,500 O’Malley vs Ware – UFC TUF Finale $23,500

All career earnings info per mmasalaries.com

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley: What Is The UFC 292 Pay-Per-View Price?

Sean O’Malley Endorsement Deals

The UFC star has been sponsored by a host of companies, with his YouTube channel often being filled with adverts and sponsored sections.

According to SportsZion, Sean O’Malley has moneymaking deals with brands like Reebok, Venum, Crypto.com, MyBookieMMA, and Sanabul.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of O’Malley’s next fight.

Other Content You May Like