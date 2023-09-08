As the best UFC middleweight fighter in the world and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, MMA fans want to know a bit more about ‘The Last Stylebender’ and his personal life. For example, who is Israel Adesanya’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the 33-year-old’s love life.

Who Is Israel Adesanya’s Girlfriend?

Although fans cannot wait to see ‘The Last Stylebender’ back in action already this year, they are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Israel Adesanya’s girlfriend is a woman called Shana Evers.

The 33-year-old fighter’s rumored girlfriend, born on February 18, 1990, is an Australian model who came to public consciousness due to her relationship with rapper Fortafy.

Evers has an incredibly successful career in her own right. The 32-year-old is a model and business entrepreneur. Evers also recently launched her own swimsuit brand – Salt Gypsy. After taking a look at her Instagram profile as well, we found out that she also founded Women In Meta.

Women In Meta is a platform that allows you to create 3D custom avatars. Furthermore, she has also donned the pages of Elle and Harper’s Bazaar.

Adesanya and Evers seem happily in love now judging by their posts on social media. They seem to want to keep their relationship more private with both having shied away from disclosing their supposed relationship. It is unknown how long the pair have been dating, but they are rumored to have been together since September 2021.

It is great to see Israel Adesanya enjoying his life outside of the octagon as well as in it. It’s fair to say that the life of ‘The Last Stylebender’ is looking pretty sweet right now both inside and outside of the cage.

Israel Adesanya’s Dating History

Prior to dating Shana Evers, UFC fans want to know a bit more about Adesanya’s dating history and whether he has any ex-girlfriend’s. Well, that is very much the case. UFC fans may remember that Israel Adesanya was joined by a female in his post-UFC champion shoot after defeating Robert Whittaker back in 2019 at UFC 243.

The woman in question was Charlotte Powdrell. The Nigerian-born MMA fighter was once pictured with Powdrell in a bathtub, enjoying a bubble bath together. This came before his fight with Paolo Costa back in 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

However, since then it appears the pair have gone their separate ways. This is why Adesanya is now said to be dating Shana Evers, rather than his ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell.

It is great to see that Israel Adesanya seems to have his personal life in a good place outside of the octagon now too. Not only is he winning inside the cage, but he seems to be winning outside of it too!

If you are interested in who Adesanya’s former foe is dating, then check out our article on who Alex Pereira’s girlfriend is.

