UFC

Who Is Israel Adesanya’s Girlfriend? ‘The Last Stylebender’ Is Rumored To Be Dating Shana Evers

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Israel Adesanyas Girlfriend 1
Israel Adesanyas Girlfriend 1

As the best UFC middleweight fighter in the world and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, MMA fans want to know a bit more about ‘The Last Stylebender’ and his personal life. For example, who is Israel Adesanya’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the 33-year-old’s love life.

Who Is Israel Adesanya’s Girlfriend?

Although fans cannot wait to see ‘The Last Stylebender’ back in action already this year, they are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Israel Adesanya’s girlfriend is a woman called Shana Evers.

The 33-year-old fighter’s rumored girlfriend, born on February 18, 1990, is an Australian model who came to public consciousness due to her relationship with rapper Fortafy.

Evers has an incredibly successful career in her own right. The 32-year-old is a model and business entrepreneur. Evers also recently launched her own swimsuit brand – Salt Gypsy. After taking a look at her Instagram profile as well, we found out that she also founded Women In Meta.

Women In Meta is a platform that allows you to create 3D custom avatars. Furthermore, she has also donned the pages of Elle and Harper’s Bazaar.

Adesanya and Evers seem happily in love now judging by their posts on social media. They seem to want to keep their relationship more private with both having shied away from disclosing their supposed relationship. It is unknown how long the pair have been dating, but they are rumored to have been together since September 2021.

It is great to see Israel Adesanya enjoying his life outside of the octagon as well as in it. It’s fair to say that the life of ‘The Last Stylebender’ is looking pretty sweet right now both inside and outside of the cage.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya MMA Record: ‘The Last Stylebender’ Boasts 24-2 Resumé

Israel Adesanya’s Dating History

Israel Adesanya Ex Girlfriend
Israel Adesanya Pictured With Ex-Girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell

Prior to dating Shana Evers, UFC fans want to know a bit more about Adesanya’s dating history and whether he has any ex-girlfriend’s. Well, that is very much the case. UFC fans may remember that Israel Adesanya was joined by a female in his post-UFC champion shoot after defeating Robert Whittaker back in 2019 at UFC 243.

The woman in question was Charlotte Powdrell. The Nigerian-born MMA fighter was once pictured with Powdrell in a bathtub, enjoying a bubble bath together. This came before his fight with Paolo Costa back in 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

However, since then it appears the pair have gone their separate ways. This is why Adesanya is now said to be dating Shana Evers, rather than his ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell.

It is great to see that Israel Adesanya seems to have his personal life in a good place outside of the octagon now too. Not only is he winning inside the cage, but he seems to be winning outside of it too!

If you are interested in who Adesanya’s former foe is dating, then check out our article on who Alex Pereira’s girlfriend is.

Be sure to claim the various UFC betting offers and MMA free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to Israel Adesanya’s next fight.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Bet On UFC 287 In Colorado
UFC

LATEST UFC 293 Favorite: Israel Adesanya Is The -600 Betting Favorite To Beat Sean Strickland

Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min
Alexander Volkov UFC 293 Undercard
UFC
Who Is Fighting Before The Adesanya vs Strickland Main Event On The UFC 293 Main Card & Prelims?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland goes down in just a few days time at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. This highly anticipated UFC mega-fight is the main event,…

Israel Adesanya UFC 3
UFC
Who Will Win The Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Fight For the UFC Middleweight Title At UFC 293?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min

On the surface, it would appear that Israel Adesanya is the heavy favorite to defeat Sean Strickland once again this weekend for the UFC Middleweight Title at UFC 293. The…

UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
UFC
How Much Money Will The Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Winner Make At UFC 293?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min
Israel Adesanya UFC
UFC
How To Bet On Israel Adesanya To Beat Sean Strickland At UFC 293 & Retain UFC Middleweight Title
Author image Paul Kelly  •  8min
Tai Tuivasa UFC 293 Undercard
UFC
UFC 293 Undercard Predictions: Betting Picks For Tuivasa vs Volkov, Kape vs dos Santos & More
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min
Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya UFC
UFC
UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Round Betting Picks: ‘The Last Stylebender’ To Retain UFC Middleweight Title In Rounds 1-2
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min
Arrow to top