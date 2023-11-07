Jiri Prochazka is a Czech Republic MMA phenom, who has quickly became one of the biggest stars in the UFC in the past couple of years. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion, ‘Denisa’. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Jiri Prochazka Net Worth Estimated At $1 Million

Jiri Prochazka embarks on his third UFC main event as he headlines at UFC 295. Prochazka is set to face Alex Pereira for the vacant UFC Light-Heavyweight Title at Madison Square Garden, New York. ‘Denisa’ has the chance to become a two-time UFC champion, having previously won the belt at 2055-pounds before vacating the title due to sustaining a lengthy injury.

Prior to the main event bout at UFC 295, Jiri Prochazka is priced as the marginal +125 underdog with the best sports betting apps to reign supreme. Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Jiri Prochazka’s net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Jiri Prochazka’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $1 million (source: sportingnews.com).

The 31-year-old has won 29 professional MMA fights which includes an emphatic 25 knockouts. Amazingly, Prochazka has only fought three times in the UFC. He fought for the title in just his third UFC fight, beating Glover Teixeira via submission. His other two victories in the UFC have both come via Round 2 KO/TKO.

Sporting News now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Prochazka has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to become a two-time UFC champion in the main event at UFC 295 in New York this weekend.

One reason why Prochazka’s net worth perhaps isn’t as high as his fellow UFC counterparts is due to the fact he has only fought three times in the UFC. Before that, the Czech MMA phenom had a long and successful career in the Rizin organisation. As they aren’t as big as the UFC, Prochazka wasn’t earning as much money as he does now.

Over the last several years, Prochazka’s main source of income has been as a mixed martial artist. More about his career earnings later in this article.

Prochazka’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon too. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

Jiri Prochazka Career Earnings

Ever since Jiri Prochazka signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. It is unknown exactly how much ‘Denisa’ made in his 30 fights before signing with the UFC, but he has certainly made some lucrative purses in all three of his UFC bouts.

For his UFC debut at UFC 251 back in July 2020, Prochazka made a total of $154,000 for his knockout win over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. For his next fight against another former UFC Light-Heavyweight Title contender, Dominick Reyes, the Czech Republic MMA superstar earned somewhere in the region of $284,000.

Following two emphatic wins against former title contenders, Jiri Prochazka’s next fight was indeed for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title. The 1992-born fighter faced UFC veteran and legend Glover Teixeira. The Brazilian did his best to defend his title, but Prochazka was a bit too good and won the fight via submission in the fifth and final round.

For that bout, not only did Prochazka become the UFC champion, but he also pocketed a tidy $502,000. This is made up of a $200,000 base salary, with a $200k win bonus and a further $102,000 in additional winnings and purses.

Just inside the octagon and in his career in the UFC, Jiri Prochazka has earned a total of $938,000 according to mmasalaries.com. This of course doesn’t take into account his earnings prior to joining the UFC.

Prior to signing for the UFC, Prochazka was a former light-heavyweight champion at Rizin and GCF. This of course is a huge part of why ‘Denisa’ has earned just short of $1 million in his UFC career so far. It is likely that he has earned almost double that in total, taking into account his earnings prior to his UFC debut.

More about Jiri Prochazka’s outside of the octagon earnings next.

Jiri Prochazka UFC Earnings:

Fight Fight Purse Prochazka vs Teixeira – UFC 275 $502,000 Prochazka vs Reyes – UFC Fight Night $284,000 Prochazka vs Oezdemir – UFC 251 $154,000

All career earnings info per mmasalaries.com

Jiri Prochazka Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Jiri Prochazka has a net worth of $1 million and has earned just shy of $1 million in his UFC career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Besides his earnings in the UFC, Prochazka also earns a lucrative sum of money outside of the octagon too. He has various different sponsors who are on board the Czech Republic MMA mauler’s hype-train, as well as the standard promotional benefits from UFC fight gear of course.

The former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion is endorsed by brands such as BrainMarket, Fortuna, Activ Box, Jetsaam 3 Gym, Fitcann, Wo Clubb, Telly and BJP (source: essentiallysports.com).

Given his rise to fame and immense success in the cage in such a short period of time, Jiri Prochazka has a list of sponsors queuing up to get on board with him. It is unknown exactly how much his endorsement deals are worth, but it is certainly a lucrative sum of money.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon are all huge factors in the growth of Jiri Prochazka’s net worth.

Be sure to claim the various UFC betting offers and MMA free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to Prochazka’s next fight.