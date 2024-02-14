UFC

UFC 298 Purses, Fighter Pay & Payouts: Alexander Volkanovski Set For Biggest Pay-Day Of Entire UFC 298 Roster

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Alexander Volkanovski - UFC
Alexander Volkanovski - UFC

With UFC 298 going down on Saturday night, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria, here at SportsLens we have decided to assess the UFC 298 purses, fighter pay, payouts and potential bonuses.

Tuning into a free UFC 298 live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for UFC fans wanting to watch this compelling bout totally free of charge. Alternatively watch a Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria live stream specifically for the main event.

UFC 298 Purses & Payouts

Saturday’s UFC 298 pay-per-view is the second PPV event of the year from Dana White. First was UFC 297 last month, headlined by Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight Title. This time it’s UFC 298, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski vs Topuria goes down for the UFC Featherweight Title in the main event, with Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa the co-main event in a middleweight contest. Some other big names such as former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, Merab Dvalishvili, Geoff Neal and Ian Garry also feature on the main card.

UFC 298 tickets have flown out for Saturday’s main event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. With this being just the second UFC pay-per-view of the year, anticipation is palpable for what is sure to be a historic night of MMA action.

The Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria prize money on offer for the main event is extraordinary. However, each of the fighters on the undercard are set to receive big purses too. Of course, the bigger the name and the higher up the card, the more fighter pay that athlete receives.

Each fighter on the UFC 298 card is of course set to receive their own individual purse. However, their purses can be enhanced in several ways through the various UFC bonuses on offer on the night. This includes the likes of the ‘Performance of the Night’ or ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s investigate what the expected purse and fighter pay will be for each of the 24 fighters featuring on the UFC 298 card.

Complete UFC 298 Fighter Pay

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC 298 event in Anaheim, California, USA.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $3 million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC 298.

It comes as no surprise to learn that the 145-pound UFC champion, Alexander Volkanovski, is set to be the single highest paid fighter on the UFC 298 bill. ‘The Great’ is set to receive a minimum of $1,042,000. However, this figure is likely to catapult to $1.5m+ in the aftermath of the event once you take into account sponsorship and a potential win bonus.

This comes as no surprise to UFC fans, given that it is Volkanovski’s seventh UFC main event. The UFC Featherweight Champion will walk away with the biggest purse as he steps into the octagon in the main event at UFC 298. The challenger to Volk’s throne, Ilia Topuria, is set to be the second highest paid fighter on the UFC 298 card.

‘El Matador’ is set to receive a payday of around $532,000 as a minimum. Similar to Volkanovski, this figure will rise considerably in the aftermath of the event. This depends on how many pay-per-views the fight does on ESPN+ PPV, as well as the gate receipts, endorsements and whether the Spanish MMA phenom wins or not.

Some of the other highest paid fighters at UFC 298 this weekend are Robert Whittaker ($321k), Henry Cejudo ($161k), Amanda Lemos ($131k), Mackenzie Dern ($111k) and Merab Dvalishvili ($111k). This rounds off the highest-paid fighters and biggest purses at UFC 298 this weekend.

Check out the projected UFC 298 pay-outs for each fighter below, per The Sports Daily:

UFC 298 Total Fighter Pay:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Pay
Alexander Volkanovski $1 million $42,000 $1,042,000
Ilia Topuria $500,000 $32,000 $532,000
Paulo Costa $65,000 $6,000 $71,000
Robert Whittaker $300,000 $21,000 $321,000
Ian Garry $50,000 $6,000 $56,000
Geoff Neal $63,000 $11,000 $74,000
Henry Cejudo $150,000 $11,000 $161,000
Merab Dvalishvili $100,000 $11,000 $111,000
Anthony Hernandez $50,000 $6,000 $56,000
Roman Kopylov $45,000 $6,000 $51,000
Mackenzie Dern $100,000 $11,000 $111,000
Amanda Lemos $120,000 $11,000 $131,000
Marcos Rogerio de Lima $75,000 $16,000 $91,000
Justin Tafa $45,000 $6,000 $51,000
Rinya Nakamura $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Carlos Vera $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Zhang Mingyang $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
 Brendson Ribeiro $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Danny Barlow $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Josh Quinlan $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Oban Elliott $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Val Woodburn $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Andrea Lee $70,000 $11,000 $81,000
Miranda Maverick $50,000 $6,000 $56,000

UFC 298 Sponsorship, Incentive & Compliance Pay

On top of their guaranteed pay for fighting at UFC 298, the UFC will pay out an additional $245,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor – Venum. Each of the 24 fighters on the UFC 298 card will receive an individual bonus on top of their existing purse. As you can see in the table above, the incentive pay ranges from as little as $4,000 to as much as $42,000.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pays out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

Essentially, the longer a fighter has fought in the UFC, the bigger his/her incentive pay. So as the UFC Featherweight Champion, Alexander Volkanovski is set to receive the highest incentive pay out of any fighter on the entire UFC 298 card.

Alexander Volkanovski is the -125 favorite to win the UFC 298 main event with the best offshore sportsbooks. On the other hand, Ilia Topuria is currently priced around +105 with the best US sportsbooks to pull off the upset and become the 145-pound world champion at the first time of asking.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Alexander Volkanovski - UFC
UFC

LATEST UFC 298 Purses, Fighter Pay & Payouts: Alexander Volkanovski Set For Biggest Pay-Day Of Entire UFC 298 Roster

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 14 2024
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski Next Fight: Who Is Alexander Volkanovski’s Next Fight Against In The UFC?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 13 2024

As he aims to make a sixth successful defense of his UFC Featherweight Title, here at SportsLens we outline everything you need to know about Alexander Volkanovski’s next fight. Who…

Ilia Topuria - UFC
UFC
Ilia Topuria Next Fight: Who Is Ilia Topuria’s Next UFC Fight Against?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 13 2024

Ilia Topuria’s next fight is certainly the biggest of his career to date. ‘El Matador’ has earned his shot at the UFC Featherweight Title, as we outline all about Topuria’s…

Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Prize Money: How Much Money Will The UFC 298 Main Event Winner Make?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 13 2024
Alexander Volkanovski - UFC
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 298 For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 13 2024
Ilia Topuria - UFC
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Betting Picks: UFC 298 Predictions & Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 13 2024
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC
UFC 298 Odds: Alexander Volkanovski Is The -125 Betting Favorite To Beat Ilia Topuria
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 13 2024
Arrow to top