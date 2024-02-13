As he aims to make a sixth successful defense of his UFC Featherweight Title, here at SportsLens we outline everything you need to know about Alexander Volkanovski’s next fight. Who is ‘The Great’ fighting next and when will it be?

Alexander Volkanovski Next Fight: Who Is Volk’s Next Opponent?

Alexander Volkanovski aims to make a sixth successful defence of his UFC Featherweight Title this weekend. Volkanovski’s next fight is against unbeaten Spanish MMA star Ilia Topuria, who aims to topple ‘The Great’ and become the first man to defeat Volkanovski at featherweight in his career.

Alexander Volkanovski has held the belt since beating Max Holloway for the first time back in December 2019, and has made five successful defences since then. During that time as featherweight king, Volkanovski has also faced Islam Makhachev twice for the UFC Lightweight Title.

He of course fell short on both occasions, but is still widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world right now, as well as being arguably the greatest featherweight the sport of MMA has ever seen.

Now for his next fight against Ilia Topuria on his return to 145-pounds to defend his belt, ‘The Great’ is priced as a marginal favorite with the best UFC betting sites at odds of -125.

Ilia Topuria will likely prove to be a stern test for Volkanovski, of that there is no doubt.

Where & When Is Alexander Volkanovski’s Next Fight?

Alexander Volkanovski’s next fight is set to take place on Saturday, February 17. The fight headlines UFC 298 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, USA.

Volkanovski is fighting in the main event against ‘El Matador’, with the Aussie once again taking center stage, just like he has done for his last eight fights.

The Honda Center is no stranger to a mega sporting event. It has hosted various boxing fights over the years, not to mention some huge music concerts and various NBA games as well.

Now, it plays host to one of the biggest MMA fights of 2024 – Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria for the UFC Featherweight Title at UFC 298.

Are There Any Belts On The Line In Alexander Volkanovski’s Next Fight?

For the nineth successive fight in his career, there is indeed a belt on the line for Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

Alexander Volkanovski first fought for UFC gold back in December 2019, and has fought for a UFC Title in each of his eight fights since then. Volkanovski has fought for the UFC Featherweight Title on six occassions, not to mention his two fights for the UFC Lightweight Title.

The UFC Featherweight Title is once again on the line this weekend at UFC 298. The UFC Featherweight Title has been in the possession of Volkanovski for almost five years, ever since he beat Max Holloway for the first time.

Now, Alexander Volkanovski’s next fight is once again for the UFC Featherweight Title. He is up against it against Ilia Topuria, but is the marginal favorite with the best online sportsbooks in USA.

The 35-year-old has made five successful defences of the 145-pound UFC belt so far, and aims to make a sixth this weekend at UFC 298.

Prior to ‘The Great’ holding the belt, it was in the possession of Max Holloway. Prior to that, only Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor have ever been able to call themselves the full UFC Featherweight Champion.

How To Watch Volkanovski’s Next Fight

If you want to tune in and watch Volkanovski’s next fight, then you have a few different options.

Alexander Volkanovski’s next fight of course headlines the huge UFC 298 pay-per-view card on Saturday, February 17. As it is a UFC PPV, it is available to watch via ESPN+ PPV at a price of $79.99.

Alternatively, you can catch all of the MMA action from the Honda Center for Alexander Volkanovski’s next fight via our exclusive free UFC 298 live stream.

Moreover, you can catch Alexander Volkanovski’s next fight by tuning into a unique free online Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria live stream specifically for the main event.