Jake Paul is one of the most recognisable figures in boxing and is without a doubt one of the most divisive and talked about characters in the sport. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take a look at the net worth of ‘The Problem Child’. Read on to find out Jake Paul’s net worth, career earnings and biggest fight purses.

Jake Paul Net Worth

Jake Paul has become one of the most controversial and talked about figures in boxing circles in recent years. Since making his professional debut against Ali Eson Gib in January 2020, ‘The Problem Child’ has had seven further fights as a pro.

The American is a highly controversial figure, but you have got to commend him for how he has gone about his transition into professional boxing. He has had seven fights in total as a pro, as well as sharing the ring with legendary UFC fighters such as Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley, as well of of course fighting the brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy, last time out.

As Jake Paul embarks on his return to the ring since his first career defeat to Tommy Fury last time out, we have decided to take a deep dive into the career earnings and net worth of ‘The Problem Child’. It’s fair to say that the 26-year-old won’t be counting down the days to his next paycheque anytime soon!

As of December 2023, Jake Paul’s net worth is said to be somewhere in the region of $38 million (source: Forbes).

The American social media personality/YouTuber/boxer/actor has been a huge name for the best part of a decade now. Paul began making millions through his YouTube career, before making even more in recent years in his boxing career. Not only that, but ‘The Problem Child’ has a collection of expensive cars and a vast real estate portfolio which further enhance his fortune.

The Ohio man owns a number of businesses too, which certainly enhances his net worth. More on Jake Paul’s business ventures and interests outside of boxing later on.

For now though, it is evident that the American is earning a clean fortune each and every time he steps into the ring. This massively helps boost his net worth, not to mention his vast collection of cars, property, expensive jewelry and further collateral.

Jake Paul Boxing Career Earnings

Despite only having his first professional boxing fight in 2020, Jake Paul became the highest paid athlete under the age of 25 in 2021 thanks to his boxing career, according to Forbes.

‘The Problem Child’ had two fights in 2020, before competing three times in 2021 in the boxing ring. Paul had just the one fight in 2022 against Anderson Silva, but has earned astronomical sums of money since he started on his boxing journey. Hats off to him, he knows how to make a penny or two.

The 1997-born boxing superstar has gone from strength to strength since turning professional. This is backed up by his career earnings, which have continued to grow at a rapid rate over the past few years.

It is reported that the Ohio man earned around $40 million in 2021. Forbes suggested that his three bouts in 2021, firstly against Ben Askren and then twice against Tyron Woodley, earned him the $40 million figure from pay-per-view and other revenue streams. Another $5m reportedly came from non-boxing activities.

For his fight with Tommy Fury in early 2023, ‘The Problem Child’ earned yet another highly lucrative purse. In the aftermath of the fight, despite losing for the first time as a professional boxer, Paul stated that he earned around $30 million for the fight against Fury in Saudi Arabia.

This means that all-in-all, Jake Paul’s total career earnings inside the boxing ring equates to roughly $86 million. This is quite staggering considering Paul only took to the sport three years ago and is still learning his trade as a relative novice.

Jake Paul Boxing Fight Pay (Last 5):

Fight Fight Purse Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz $2 million Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury $30 million Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva $5 million Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 $4 million Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley $2 million

Purse info per mmafighting.com and bleacherreport.com

Jake Paul Endorsement Deals

As well as earning millions of dollars inside the ring and from his life as a YouTuber, Jake Paul makes a highly lucrative sum of money outside of the ring too. It comes as no surprise that ‘The Problem Child’ has various sponsors and endorsement deals on board with him.

The Ohio man is heavily involved in Betr, which will prove to be a massive player in the coming years when gambling becomes widely legal across the United States. Paul promotes the Betr brand, whilst taking his own cut of their profits as an influencer for their brand.

Paul of course runs Most Valuable Promotions alongside Nakisa Bidarian. These are just a few of the business avenues that the brother of Logan Paul has ventured into. On top of his YouTube and boxing career, these other avenues also earn him a ton of extra money.

Celsius energy drink, DraftKings and RNBO Clothing are said to be some other businesses who are aboard the Jake Paul hype-train. It comes as absolutely no surprise to learn that Jake Paul earns a clean fortune from his life outside of the boxing ring, as well as inside the ropes.

It is unknown the exact amount that Jake Paul earns per annum through endorsement deals and his various business ventures. However, Forbes revealed that in 2022, Paul raked in a tidy sum of $8 million through endorsement and sponsorship deals.

