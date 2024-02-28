Ahead of his first UFC Bantamweight Title challenge at UFC 299, we’re taking a look at the fairly impressive Marlon Chito Vera record, and how many finishes he has on his CV to date. Here is everything you need to know about the MMA resumé of Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

Marlon Vera Record & Bio

Rank: #5 UFC Bantamweight

Age: 31

Country: Ecuador

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 70.5” (179 cm)

Stance: Switch

Overall Record: 23-8-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 8

Fights Won by Submission: 10

Fights Won by Decision: 5

Chito Vera Record

Marlon Chito Vera made his professional MMA debut way back in 2010, before signing to the UFC four years later. He has had 22 fights to date in the UFC, which includes 15 wins. The overall Chito Vera is an impressive one of 23-8-1.

Of these 23 MMA victories, Marlon Vera has won 18 of them inside the distance. ‘Chito’ has eight KO/TKO wins under his belt, as well as 10 submission victories. He is a certainly an eye-catching fighter, who is so well rounded and capable of ending the bout by any means necessary.

Now, Chito Vera aims to become UFC Bantamweight Champion at the first time of asking in his rematch with Sean O’Malley at UFC 299. The Ecuadorian MMA phenom goes into the bout as the underdog with the best UFC betting sites as the challenger, but will be confident of pulling off the upset by beating Sean O’Malley for a second time.

As previously mentioned, Marlon Chito Vera made his professional MMA debut around 14 years ago. He had 10 fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the UFC. Before signing for the UFC, the Chito Vera record was 8-1-1.

Chito’s first fight in the UFC under Dana White‘s organisation came at UFC 180. Vera lost his first fight back in November 2014 against Marco Beltran, before bouncing back with a win in his next fight with a submission victory over Roman Salazar.

Chito Vera then lost for the second time in the UFC in his third fight, but bounced back with three consecutive victories after that. Then came back-to-back losses to John Lineker and Douglas Silva de Andrade. This meant that in his first eight UFC fights, the Chito Vera record was an even 4-4.

However, Chito Vera began to work it all out in the UFC as he went on a five fight winning run after those back-to-back defeats. Then came defeat to Song Yadong next. After that, Chito Vera secured one of the biggest wins of his career as he became the first man to beat Sean O’Malley.

O’Malley is of course now the champion at 135-pounds, but Vera became the first man to beat ‘Suga’ back at UFC 252 – winning via knockout. Hence why the rematch goes down this weekend in the main event at UFC 299.

After that, Chito Vera faced UFC legend Jose Aldo, losing the fight via decision. After that, he then went on another winning run, which included wins over the likes of Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar, Rob Font and Dominick Cruz.

Two fights ago, Vera then lost for an eighth time against Cory Sandhagen. However, in true Chito Vera fashion, he then bounced back last time out with a huge win over Pedro Munhoz. The Ecuador MMA superstar won the fight via decision, which has set up Vera’s shot at UFC gold now at UFC 299.

That takes us up to now in the career of Marlon Chito Vera. He now aims to win the UFC Bantamweight Title at the first time of asking, solidifying himself as the best fighter at 135-pound on planet earth.

He is a huge underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks once again, but has beaten O’Malley before and is confident of doing so once again.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Vera’s next fight.