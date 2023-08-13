Editorial

EXCLUSIVE: SportsLens Trading Team Price Up Conor McGregor Next Opponent Odds

Author image
Cai Parry
Sports Editor
2 min read
McGregor Odds
  • Michael Chandler priced as favourite in our Conor McGregor next opponent odds
  • A boxing bout with Jake Paul priced as second favourite
  • Rematches with Nate Diaz or Dustin Poirier come in at 9/1

Conor McGregor Next Opponent Odds

  • Michael Chandler @ 5/4
  • Jake Paul (Boxing) @ 6/1
  • Any other fighter @ 6/1
  • Never fight again @ 6/1
  • Justin Gaethje @ 7/1
  • Dustin Poirier (Fight 4) @ 9/1
  • Nate Diaz (Fight 3) @ 9/1

McGregor was in attendance for Anthony Joshua’s boxing bout against Robert Helenius on Saturday evening, where he spoke on his plans for upcoming fights.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the 35-year-old was asked when he’d be returning – to which he revealed his plans to take on Chandler before the end of the year.

“(Michael) Chandler next – December, then (Justin) Gaethje, and then we’ll do Nate (Diaz) to complete the trilogy.”

SportsLens’ Head of News Lee Astley said: “Following Conor McGregor’s latest comments at Joshua vs Helenius, it’s no surprise that Michael Chandler is priced as the favourite to be the next fighter to face off against the Irishman.

“McGregor was also outspoken on the recent Jake Paul boxing match against Nate Diaz, describing it as ‘garbage’, seeing a return to the boxing ring against Paul priced as second favourite at 6/1.

“Facing off against any other fighter, or to never fight again have been priced at 6/1 too, as it has now been over two years since he last fought.”

Astley continued: “A bout against Jutin Gaethje comes in at 7/1, whilst rematches against Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz have the biggest odds – coming in at 9/1.”

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports betting writer, who specialises in football. Cai has been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with their under-21 and under-18 sides to provide matchday updates and content. As well, Cai has worked with Burton Albion FC, working closely with the women's side, producing mainly matchday content such as match reports and interviews. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
