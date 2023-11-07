Ahead of his UFC Light-Heavyweight Title fight with Alex Pereira this weekend at UFC 295, we have decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Jiri Prochazka. Read on to find out more about his MMA resumé, previous fights and his UFC title record.

Jiri Prochazka MMA Record

Jiri Prochazka turned professional back in 2012 with a debut victory against Stanislav Futera in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic. Since then, Prochazka has had another 32 professional MMA fights, winning all but four of them.

Prochazka’s career has been nothing short of magnificent to date. The Czech Republic MMA star is the former UFC light-heavyweight champion, having successfully won the belt at the first time of asking in just his third fight in the UFC. Quite a remarkable achievement.

Jiri Prochazka’s career up to now has been sensational, and he still has some big nights left before he hangs his gloves up. You wouldn’t rule him out dominating at 205-pounds in the UFC before he retires. Who knows, we could perhaps even see Prochazka campaigning up at heavyweight in the future.

As previously mentioned, Jiri Prochazka made his professional MMA debut over a decade ago now. He was on a GCF card where he made the perfect start to his career by winning via Round 1 knockout. Prochazka then had 29 more fights as a pro MMA fights at different organisations before making it to the UFC.

Unlike the majority of MMA fighters who make it in the UFC, Jiri Prochazka actually has 30 professional MMA fights before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Prochazka’s three career losses came early on in his career, before he was a household name, Similarly, his draw came back in 2014 but since then, the 1992-born MMA phenom has had an incredibly successful career. He is a former Rizin light-heavyweight champion, as well as holding the light-heavyweight title in GCF too.

On his debut in the UFC, Prochazka showed us all what the hype was about, moving to 27-3-1 with a Round 2 knockout victory over former UFC title challenger Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251. Instantly, the word was put on notice and a new contender at 205-pounds had emerged.

In just his second UFC fight, Jiri Prochazka again took on a former UFC Light-Heavyweight Title challenger. This time in the main event of a UFC Fight Night against Dominick Reyes. Once again, Prochazka stole the show by securing yet another Round 2 KO. The knockout was simply majestic, knocking Reyes out cold with a spinning backward elbow.

Up next was his shot at UFC gold. That’s right, in just his third UFC fight Jiri Prochazka was fighting for the belt. Prochazka faced UFC veteran and reigning champion Glover Teixeira in the main event at UFC 275 in June 2022. The fight was deemed ‘Fight of the Night’ with the Czech fighter coming out on top.

The fight was back-and-forth, with Prochazka eventually getting the finish in the fifth and final round. Not only that, but the 31-year-old secured just the third submission victory of his career, showing that he is more than just a knockout artist. That takes us up to now in the career of Jiri Prochazka.

Prochazka unfortunately hasn’t fought since, suffering an injury to his right shoulder. Having vacated the title to let the division move on, Jiri Prochazka is set to return to the octagon once again in an attempt to regain his UFC Light-Heavyweight Title.

Standing in his way is former UFC middleweight king, Alex Pereira. The fight is being billed a true 50/50 contest, with Prochazka looking to make a perfect comeback after 17 months out of the ring. What a fight it is to headline UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden, New York.

