Ilia Topuria’s next fight is certainly the biggest of his career to date. ‘El Matador’ has earned his shot at the UFC Featherweight Title, as we outline all about Topuria’s next fight below. This includes who it’s against, when, where and if they are any belts on the line!

Ilia Topuria Next Fight: Who Is Topuria’s Next Opponent?

The undefeated Spanish MMA phenom, Ilia Topuria, faces the toughest test of his MMA career to date. The 27-year-old is set to take on long-reigning UFC 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski for his UFC Featherweight Title.

Alexander Volkanovski has held the belt since beating Max Holloway for the first time back in December 2019, and has made five successful defences since then. During that time as featherweight king, Volkanovski has also faced Islam Makhachev twice for the UFC Lightweight Title.

He of course fell short on both occasions, but is still widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world right now, as well as being arguably the greatest featherweight the sport of MMA has ever seen.

Interestingly, the best UFC betting sites have priced Ilia Topuria as a marginal underdog for his next fight. This comes as no surprise given the calibre of opponent he is up against, but the bookies are finding it tricky to split them. ‘El Matador’ is priced at +105 with the majority of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Volkanovski has of course defeated Max Holloway three times, Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez, Jose Aldo, the Korean Zombie and Chad Mendes to name but a few stellar opponents. Now, Ilia Topuria aims to ensure his name isn’t added to that list, and instead he becomes the first man to ever defeat ‘The Great’ at featherweight.

When & Where Is Ilia Topuria’s Next Fight?

Ilia Topuria’s next fight is set to take place on Saturday, February 17. The fight takes center stage and headlines UFC 298 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, USA.

The Honda Center is no stranger to a mega sporting event. It has hosted various NBA matches, music concerts and boxing fights over the years.

Now, it plays host to one of the biggest fights of 2024 so far – Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria for the UFC Featherweight Title at UFC 298.

Are There Any Belts On The Line In Ilia Topuria’s Next Fight?

After making his way to 14-0 as a professional MMA fighter, including six wins form six in the UFC, Ilia Topuria’s next fight is indeed for a belt.

The UFC Featherweight Title is the belt on the line for Volkanovski vs Topuria at UFC 298. The UFC Featherweight Title has been in the possession of Volkanovski for almost five years, ever since he beat Max Holloway for the first time in December 2019.

He has made five successful defences since then. Prior to ‘The Great’ holding the belt, it was in the possession of Max Holloway. Prior to that, only Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor have ever been able to call themselves the full UFC Featherweight Champion.

Now, Ilia Topuria has the chance to claim that mantle in his next fight. He is up against it and understandably the underdog with the best online sportsbooks in USA, but stranger things have happened in MMA!

How To Watch Topuria’s Next Fight

If you want to tune in and watch Ilia Topuria’s next fight against Alexander Volkanovski, then you have a few different options.

Topuria’s next fight of course headlines the huge UFC 298 pay-per-view card on Saturday, February 17. As it is a UFC PPV, it is available to watch via ESPN+ PPV at a price of $79.99.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria – UFC 298 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria 📊 Records: Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s)

Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:30PM EST

Approx. 11:30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title

UFC Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA

Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -125 | Topuria +105