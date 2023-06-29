MMA

Who Is Alex Pereira’s Girlfriend? Is The Former UFC Middleweight Champion Still Married?

Paul Kelly
UFC fans around the world want to know a bit more about the Brazilian MMA superstar, Alex Pereira, and his personal life. For example, who is Pereira’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the former UFC Middleweight Champion’s love life.

Who Is Alex Pereira’s Girlfriend?

UFC fans cannot wait to see ‘Poatan’ back in action, after suffering defeat last time out to long-term foe and fierce rival, Israel Adesanya. However, people are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Alex Pereira’s girlfriend is a woman named Merle.

The former UFC Middleweight Champion is said to be dating Merle, a TV presenter and interviewer. On Pereira’s Instagram account @alexpoatanpereira, he refers to Merle as a “special person”. Due to this, there has been lots of speculation that Merle and Pereira are now dating. It very much seems that Alex Pereira has a new found love and is certainly dating Merle.

One of Alex Pereira‘s Instagram videos started off by showcasing him with his special one, enjoying a helicopter ride. He captioned his post in his native language which could be translated to, “Special moments with a special person”. ‘Poatan’ also mentioned his “special person” in his caption, whose name was Merle.

Not much else is known about their relationship or about Merle, but Merle regularly posts about the Brazilian MMA star on her Instagram handle @merlecb_. Also, in Merle’s bio on Instagram it says “Mrs. Poatan”. Whether this means the pair are now married or not remains to be seen, but that is unlikely to be the case.

Pereira and Merle seem happily in love now judging by their posts on social media. They seem to want to keep their relationship more private with both having shied away from disclosing their supposed relationship. It is unknown how long the pair have been dating, but they are rumored to have been together since before the first Adesanya fight back in November 2022.

It is great to see Alex Pereira enjoying his life outside of the octagon as well as in it. I’s fair to say that the life of ‘Poatan’ is looking pretty sweet right now both in his career and love life.

Who Are Alex Pereira’s Ex-Wife & Children?

Despite now being happily in love with Merle, it is common knowledge that Alex Pereira was in fact previously married. It is unknown the exact details of his past marriage or who his ex-wife is, but Pereira does have two children.

Due to Pereira’s private nature, not much is known about his ex-wife or about his children. What we do know is that the former UFC Middleweight Champion currently lives with his two kids.

In the same video that Pereira posted on Instagram in December 2022 describing his new girlfriend Merle as a “special person”, the 35-year-old left a comment on his own post. The Brazilian’s comment translated to:

Just to let the fans know I am divorced 1 year ago and live with my two children”.

It is evident now that Pereira has moved on from his previous relationship and is happily in love with his new girlfriend Merle. Given the fact that Pereira also lives with his two children, it is great to see that his divorce from his ex-wife hasn’t had a detrimental effect on his relationship with his children.

It is wonderful to see that Alex Pereira seems to have his personal life in a good place outside of the octagon now too. Not only is he winning inside the cage, but he seems to be winning outside of it too! For now though, it’s great to see that Alex Pereira has both his life and career in tact.

