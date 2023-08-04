Nate Diaz prepares to get into the boxing ring for the very first time as a professional this weekend. The former UFC fighter faces Jake Paul in his boxing debut, looking to shock the world and claim a huge scalp in his very first boxing match.

Nate Diaz Boxing Record

Nate Diaz begins a new career this weekend as he takes on Jake Paul in professional boxing fight at the American Airline Center, Dallas, Texas on August 5.

Ahead of making his first walk to the ring as a pro boxer, here at SportsLens we assess Nate Diaz’s boxing record thusfar and what chances he has of beating ‘The Problem Child’ on Saturday night.

Of course, Diaz’s boxing record is non-existent as of today. The Stockton man has never set foot in the boxing ring as a professional, and aims to claim a huge scalp on his debut this weekend against the popular and divisive Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz UFC Record

Although Nate Diaz has never had a professional boxing fight, he has had his fair share of MMA bouts. All in all, Diaz has had 34 MMA fights, with all but seven of them coming inside the UFC.

His record in the UFC is a fairly even one of 16-11. Diaz fought everyone put in front of him in the UFC, whether that have been at lightweight (155-pounds) or welterweight (175-pounds).

The California man won his first five fights in the UFC, before losing two bouts back-to-back to Clay Guida and Joe Stevenson respectively. Diaz then bounced back by winning three of his next four, before again losing two in a row to Dong Hyun Kim and Rory MacDonald.

Then came another three fight winning streak, including wins over the likes of Jim Miller and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. After losing three of his next four fights, Diaz then got back to winning ways with a unanimous decision victory over Michael Johnson.

Next came the biggest win of Nate Diaz’s career. We are of course talking about the famous win over ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. Diaz came in on short notice to face the Irishman, and shocked the world by submitting McGregor in the second round of their bout at UFC 196 in March 2016.

The huge upset victory for Diaz of course set up a rematch with McGregor. Diaz was paid over $5 million for the rematch, but lost a close decision on that occasion. After that majority decision defeat to Conor McGregor, Diaz took a three year break from the UFC, not fighting until August 2019.

He did return and in style. Diaz came back after three years way from the sport to defeat former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision at UFC 241. That set up a huge fight for Diaz with Jorge Masvidal next at UFC 244. Not only was the fight massive, but it was also for the new BMF Title (baddest motherf**ker).

On that occasion, ‘Gamebred’ stopped Diaz in the third round, much to the frustration of the Stockton man. Diaz was bleeding heavily, hence why the doctor stopped the fight. Next up for Nate Diaz was a welterweight bout against the now UFC Welterweight Champion, Leon Edwards.

Diaz was comprehensively beaten over the course of five rounds in what ended up being his penultimate fight in the UFC. Diaz’s last ever MMA fight came in September 2022 at UFC 279 as he faces fellow UFC veteran Tony Ferguson.

It was a fairy tail ending for Diaz, who defeated ‘El Cucuy’ via rear naked choke submission in the fourth round of their fight in Las Vegas, Nevada. That takes us up to now in the professional fighting career of Nate Diaz. He makes his boxing debut this weekend and will be hopeful of the perfect start by knocking out Jake Paul.

