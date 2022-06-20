Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, June 21st

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew successfully opposed TARJEEH (4th, 100-30) & CHARTWELL HOUSE (3rd, 5-1) at Windsor on Monday and has two recommendations on Tuesday, June 21st. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

BRIGHTON 2.30

ZULU GIRL joined the Daniel and Claire Kubler yard at the beginning of last season and went very close to winning on her stable debut with a half-length defeat to Kendergarten Cop at Brighton. She was a disappointing fifth of ten on her next start at Lingfield but made no mistake on her return to Brighton with a three-quarter length success. She’s proved that this venue brings out the best in her and has gone on to win on each of her last two visits to the track. Her record at Brighton now reads 2111 (3-4), compared to 53363356958156456 (1-17) at other venues. She finished a well beaten sixth on her latest start at Bath but a return to East Sussex should be in her favour. She’s yet to win at 7f but there’s seems to be plenty of pace on and the race should be run to suit. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back ZULU GIRL in Brighton 2.30

NEWBURY 5.25

Benoit De La Sayette is riding very well at the moment and in the last three weeks, he’s ridden seven winners for seven different trainers. Camilla Poulton supplies his only ride today aboard MILITRY DECORATION in the apprentice handicap. A re-fitted tongue produced a comfortable success for the seven-year-old at Bath in mid-April and he followed that with a narrow second to Andaleep (front two clear) at Goodwood. He finished third in this race last year and with conditions to suit has a solid chance. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back MILITRY DECORATION in Newbury 5.25

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet

There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

Other Royal Ascot Tips and Offers Today



Pricewise (Racing Post) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY FIVE

Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY FIVE

Templegate (Sun Newspaper) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY FIVE

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY FIVE

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY FIVE

Andrew Mount Spread-ex Analysis

Andrew Mount’s Saturday Tips

Frankie Dettori Royal Ascot Rides Today

Today’s Horse Racing Tips From All The Tracks

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Royal Ascot Lucky 15 Tips Today

Royal Ascot Placepot Tips Today

Royal Ascot Each-way Tip Today

Royal Ascot Trends and Tips – DAY FIVE

Royal Ascot Bankers – DAY FIVE

Royal Ascot Offers For Existing Customers

Royal Ascot Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers – DAY FIVE

Royal Ascot TOP 10 best betting sites for 2022

Related