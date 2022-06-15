Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one up north of the border in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.
The meetings from Ascot, Uttoxeter and Hamilton all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Wexford, Ripon and Nottingham get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Uttoxeter, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.40pm at Ripon.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Nottingham and one from Ascot, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers For Royal Ascot Free Bets
|Sites
|Highlights
|Register
|1.
|
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!
Horse racing bets & tips today: Ascot, Uttoxeter, Hamilton, Wexford, Ripon and Nottingham
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!
NAP – DESERT TEAM @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 5.45 Nottingham
Our NAP of the day comes in the second race from Nottingham, where we have sided with the Simon and Ed Crisford trained Desert Team to triumph.
This 3-year-old filly comes here fresh off the back of a great win at Catterick last time out, and also boasts two wins, a second, third and a fourth in her five race starts. Desert Team won at Catterick last month by a length, and looked very strong, especially when keeping on inside the final furlong.
Desert Team runs off the same mark today, so there is no question as to whether she can handle the weight or not. Harry Burns takes to the saddle just like last time, so we know the horse and jockey have the winning formula as a pair. Should go really well and be hard to beat.
NEXT BEST – BASHKIROVA @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 4.20 Ascot
Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Ascot, where we have selected Bashkirova to win for William Haggas and Tom Marquand.
This 4-year-old filly has four wins in her six starts as a racehorse, with the last coming at Epsom just 11 days ago where she triumphed in a Class 1 over 8.5 furlongs, winning the Princess Elizabeth Stakes by over a length. Bashkirova runs off a mark of six pounds lower today, which we think she can use to her advantage to claim her fifth victory.
Looks a very competitive race but certainly one Bashkirova is capable of winning, especially given the manner of victory last time out at Epsom. Big player.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Other Horse Racing Tips
Pricewise (Racing Post) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY TWO
Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY TWO
Templegate (Sun Newspaper) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY TWO
Kevin Blake (Betfair) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY TWO
Tony Calvin (Betfair) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY TWO
Andrew Mount Spread-ex Analysis
Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Tips
Frankie Dettori Royal Ascot Rides Today
Queen Royal Ascot Runners Today
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Horse Racing Tips Today
Royal Ascot Lucky 15 Tips Today
Royal Ascot Placepot Tips Today
Royal Ascot Each-way Tip Today
Royal Ascot Trends and Tips – DAY TWO
Royal Ascot Bankers – DAY TWO
Royal Ascot Offers For Existing Customers
Royal Ascot Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers – DAY TWO
Royal Ascot TOP 7 best betting sites for 2022
If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!
Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ascot, Uttoxeter, Hamilton, Wexford, Ripon and Nottingham on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 42 races:
Ascot Horse Racing Tips
2.30 Lady Tilbury @ 14/1 with Bet UK
3.05 Baltic Bird @ 10/1 with Bet UK
3.40 Bay Bridge @ EVS with Bet UK
4.20 Bashkirova (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK
5.00 Legend Of Dubai @ 5/1 with Bet UK
5.35 Bolt Action @ 10/1 with Bet UK
6.10 Spirit Of The Bay @ 11/1 with Bet UK
Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips
1.00 Could Be Trouble @ 6/4 with Bet UK
1.35 Iddergem @ 7/2 with Bet UK
2.10 Ayr Of Elegance @ 9/1 with Bet UK
2.45 Mahanakhon Power @ 15/8 with Bet UK
3.20 Marajman @ 17/2 with Bet UK
4.00 No No Maestro @ 4/1 with Bet UK
4.33 Gold Leader @ 9/4 with Bet UK
Hamilton Horse Racing Tips
1.50 Lightning Attack @ 2/1 with Bet UK
2.20 Santabella @ 5/6 with Bet UK
2.55 Monte Forte @ 7/2 with Bet UK
3.30 Kats Bob @ 4/1 with Bet UK
4.10 Yeeeaah @ 7/1 with Bet UK
4.40 May Punch @ 3/1 with Bet UK
5.15 Acoustic @ 2/1 with Bet UK
Wexford Horse Racing Tips
5.20 Dinero Falso @ 7/2 with Bet UK
5.50 Trevana @ 9/2 with Bet UK
6.25 Mind Your Money @ 13/2 with Bet UK
7.00 She Tops The Lot @ 4/1 with Bet UK
7.30 Influential Lady @ 7/1 with Bet UK
8.00 Presenting Cody @ 5/1 with Bet UK
8.30 Telecon @ 5/2 with Bet UK
Ripon Horse Racing Tips
5.26 Power To Love @ 9/1 with Bet UK
6.00 Dragon Glory @ 10/1 with Bet UK
6.40 Elzaal @ 5/1 with Bet UK
7.10 Reel Rosie @ 6/4 with Bet UK
7.40 Mattice @ 8/1 with Bet UK
8.10 Carrigillihy @ 9/2 with Bet UK
8.40 Rambling Prince @ 50/1 with Bet UK
Nottingham Horse Racing Tips
5.10 Intercessor @ 9/2 with Bet UK
5.45 Desert Team (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK
6.20 Udaberri @ 7/1 with Bet UK
6.50 Brute Force @ 11/4 with Bet UK
7.20 Lucayan @ 13/2 with Bet UK
7.50 Exciting News @ 10/3 with Bet UK
8.20 Keep Me Happy @ 5/1 with Bet UK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets