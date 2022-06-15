Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one up north of the border in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Ascot, Uttoxeter and Hamilton all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Wexford, Ripon and Nottingham get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Uttoxeter, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.40pm at Ripon.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Nottingham and one from Ascot, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ascot, Uttoxeter, Hamilton, Wexford, Ripon and Nottingham

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – DESERT TEAM @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 5.45 Nottingham



Our NAP of the day comes in the second race from Nottingham, where we have sided with the Simon and Ed Crisford trained Desert Team to triumph.

This 3-year-old filly comes here fresh off the back of a great win at Catterick last time out, and also boasts two wins, a second, third and a fourth in her five race starts. Desert Team won at Catterick last month by a length, and looked very strong, especially when keeping on inside the final furlong.

Desert Team runs off the same mark today, so there is no question as to whether she can handle the weight or not. Harry Burns takes to the saddle just like last time, so we know the horse and jockey have the winning formula as a pair. Should go really well and be hard to beat.

NEXT BEST – BASHKIROVA @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 4.20 Ascot

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Ascot, where we have selected Bashkirova to win for William Haggas and Tom Marquand.

This 4-year-old filly has four wins in her six starts as a racehorse, with the last coming at Epsom just 11 days ago where she triumphed in a Class 1 over 8.5 furlongs, winning the Princess Elizabeth Stakes by over a length. Bashkirova runs off a mark of six pounds lower today, which we think she can use to her advantage to claim her fifth victory.

Looks a very competitive race but certainly one Bashkirova is capable of winning, especially given the manner of victory last time out at Epsom. Big player.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. New customers only between 13/06/22 – 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Pricewise (Racing Post) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY TWO

Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY TWO

Templegate (Sun Newspaper) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY TWO

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY TWO

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Royal Ascot Tips – DAY TWO

Andrew Mount Spread-ex Analysis

Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Tips

Frankie Dettori Royal Ascot Rides Today

Queen Royal Ascot Runners Today

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Horse Racing Tips Today

Royal Ascot Lucky 15 Tips Today

Royal Ascot Placepot Tips Today

Royal Ascot Each-way Tip Today

Royal Ascot Trends and Tips – DAY TWO

Royal Ascot Bankers – DAY TWO

Royal Ascot Offers For Existing Customers

Royal Ascot Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers – DAY TWO

Royal Ascot TOP 7 best betting sites for 2022



If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ascot, Uttoxeter, Hamilton, Wexford, Ripon and Nottingham on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 42 races:

Ascot Horse Racing Tips

2.30 Lady Tilbury @ 14/1 with Bet UK

3.05 Baltic Bird @ 10/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Bay Bridge @ EVS with Bet UK

4.20 Bashkirova (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.00 Legend Of Dubai @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.35 Bolt Action @ 10/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Spirit Of The Bay @ 11/1 with Bet UK

Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Could Be Trouble @ 6/4 with Bet UK

1.35 Iddergem @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Ayr Of Elegance @ 9/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Mahanakhon Power @ 15/8 with Bet UK

3.20 Marajman @ 17/2 with Bet UK

4.00 No No Maestro @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.33 Gold Leader @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Hamilton Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Lightning Attack @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Santabella @ 5/6 with Bet UK

2.55 Monte Forte @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Kats Bob @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Yeeeaah @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.40 May Punch @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Acoustic @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Wexford Horse Racing Tips

5.20 Dinero Falso @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.50 Trevana @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.25 Mind Your Money @ 13/2 with Bet UK

7.00 She Tops The Lot @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Influential Lady @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Presenting Cody @ 5/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Telecon @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

5.26 Power To Love @ 9/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Dragon Glory @ 10/1 with Bet UK

6.40 Elzaal @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Reel Rosie @ 6/4 with Bet UK

7.40 Mattice @ 8/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Carrigillihy @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.40 Rambling Prince @ 50/1 with Bet UK

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Intercessor @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.45 Desert Team (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Udaberri @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.50 Brute Force @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.20 Lucayan @ 13/2 with Bet UK

7.50 Exciting News @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.20 Keep Me Happy @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change