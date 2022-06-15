Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 15 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Wednesday, 15 June, the second day of Royal Ascot, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Nahanni. He steps up in trip for the 1m 6f Group 2 Queen’s Vase (3:05) on the card. This Godolphin runner looks well worth a wager at nifty 9/2 odds.

Nahanni’s trainer, Charlie Appleby, won this early horse racing trial for the St Leger 12 months ago with Kemari. Connections’ prospect for the Queen’s Vase this year finished off his race in a way that strongly suggested going up in distance should suit. Nahanni is thus our horse racing NAP today and here’s why to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Nahanni win?

Two of the last three St Leger winners were fellow progeny of Nahanni’s sire Frankel. That bodes well for his first try over 1m 6f at the royal meeting here. An unlucky seventh in the Epsom Derby last time out, the ill-advised pre-race fireworks unsettled him. Prior to the premier Classic, Nahanni notched a hat-trick.

After scoring on the All-Weather at Kempton on his second career start, he followed-up on a right-handed, galloping test track – just like Ascot – at Leicester. Sent off the 2/1 favourite by top betting sites, Nahanni bolted up by nine lengths. This form has also worked out fantastically well to boot.

Pick of form for today’s horse racing NAP working out well

As subsequent race results show, the runner-up, re-opposing third Baltic Bird (who has a dozen lengths to find on Nahanni), and fifth have all scored. Nahanni then landed the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom dropping back in trip when that didn’t necessarily suit. Again, the form looks good with the four and fifth going in since.

Although Nahanni dwelt at the start in The Derby, he made plenty of late headway to finish seventh. William Buick is back aboard and unbeaten in two starts on him. We just had to make Nahanni our horse racing NAP for 14 June. A £10 punt with 888Sport returns £55 if he bounces back. New customers can also qualify for £40 in bonuses.

Sibila Spain NB & each way value on Royal Ascot Wednesday

In the 1m Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (4:20), French raider Sibila Spain looks well worth an each way bet. This stiff contest for fillies and mares should be right up the street of this daughter of Frankel. Proven over further, Sibila Spain was an unlucky fourth in both the Prix Saint-Alary and Prix de Diane on home soil around this time last year.

A winner in Listed company at Longchamp last autumn, she needed every yard of the mile at Saint-Cloud for victory in this grade on her most recent start. Returned at almost 7/1 by horse racing betting sites for the Prix du Muguet, Sibila Spain will clearly relish a strongly run mile back against her own sex.

NB bet value alongside horse racing NAP today

Her official rating with the British handicapper of 111 puts her bang in contention too. The older fillies and mares seem much of a muchness with those available at shorter Royal Ascot odds like Saffron Beach and Mother Earth either needing to find consistency or looking exposed.

With two of the last six Duke Of Cambridge winners trained in France, that bodes well for Sibila Spain and her hopes of socking it to the established female milers. She is the each way NB bet at 15/2 to our horse racing NAP of the day, Nahanni, on another stellar Ascot card at the royal meeting.

