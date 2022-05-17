Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat turf and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Nottingham, Wolverhampton and Brighton all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Killarney, Sligo, Hexham and Huntingdon get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Brighton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.38pm at Hexham.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Killarney and one from Nottingham, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Brighton, Killarney, Sligo, Hexham and Huntingdon

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meeting’s today!

NAP – CIGAMIA @ 4/5 with Bet UK – 5.55 Killarney



Our NAP of the day comes in the second race from over in Ireland at Killarney, where we have selected Cigamia to win this Irish Stallion Farms Fillies Race over 1m31y.

Rated the highest horse in the field by the handicappers, Cigamia will be running off a mark of 9st 6lbs, which is up 12-pounds from when she won on debut as a 33/1 shot at Naas in August last year. She also came second last time out at the beginning of the month at Curragh, running a decent race in the process.

Here at SportsLens, we think this 3-year-old filly has what it takes to win this four horse race for trainer W McCreery and jockey WJ Lee.

NEXT BEST – JUDY’S PARK @ 10/3 with Bet UK – 1.40 Nottingham

We have selected Judy’s Park for George Boughey and William Buick as our Next Best bet of the day on Tuesday 17th May.

This 3-year-old filly boats some decent form, with a win and two second place finishes in her last four starts. That win came at Newcastle off a mark of 9st 7lbs, which is two-pounds heavier than what she runs off today.

Judy’s Park is yet to win in Class 5 company, but we believe she has a great chance here to get back to winning ways in this Handicap over the 6f18y distance.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Brighton, Killarney, Sligo, Hexham and Huntingdon on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 50 races:

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Garner @ 6/1 with Bet UK

1.40 Judy’s Park (NB) @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.10 Helvetique @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Yagood @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.10 Yummylicious @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.40 Dubai Immo @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Pearl Reef @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Guilin @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Bang On The Bell @ 3/1 with Bet UK

1.50 Calin’s Lad @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Archiano @ 6/4 with Bet UK

2.50 Keep Right On @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Yonafis @ 8/11 with Bet UK

3.50 Twilight Tone @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.20 Captain Kane @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Brighton Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Hot Hot Hot @ 13/2 with Bet UK

1.30 Storm Asset @ 10/1 with Bet UK

2.00 Split Elevens @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.30 Enough Already @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.00 All Go @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.30 Beau Geste @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.00 Harbour Project @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Killarney Horse Racing Tips

5.25 Marhaba Ashmayme @ 11/8 with Bet UK

5.55 Cigamia (NAP) @ 4/5 with Bet UK

6.25 Ms Eagleton @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.55 Sistine Madonna @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.25 Extensio @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.55 Dark Voyager @ 5/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Cask Mate @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Sligo Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Poet’s Pride @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Pandemic Princess @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.10 A Shin Undine @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.40 Prophets Voice @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.10 Lucky Number @ 8/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Entropy @ 4/9 with Bet UK

8.10 Zaynudin @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Hexham Horse Racing Tips

5.33 Johnson’s Blue @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.03 Blooriedotcom @ 13/2 with Bet UK

6.33 Grand Du Nord @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.03 Well Cliche @ 11/8 with Bet UK

7.33 Drumconnor Lad @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.03 Dis Donc @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.38 Old Jewry @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Huntingdon Horse Racing Tips

5.17 Awesomedude @ 11/8 with Bet UK

5.47 Lady Reset @ 11/10 with Bet UK

6.17 Mortlach @ 4/5 with Bet UK

6.47 Mulberry Hill @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.17 Zuckerberg @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.47 Flashing Glance @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.22 Just Cause @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change