Today’s Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Tuesday 17th May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See today’s Lucky 15 tips as Andy Newton gives you four horse racing best bets at today’s UK cards from Brighton, Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Huntingdon and Hexham.



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Tuesday 17th May 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus get up to 25% bonuses on multis with FITZDARES

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

COURAGEOUS KNIGHT @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.10 Nottingham



The Charlie Appleby yard have a 35% record with their 2 year-olds at Nottingham so a chance is take on their unraced Dubawi colt here to get off the mark on his first career run. William Buick rides, which is also a good sign he’s ready first time out.

WATER OF LEITH @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.50 Wolverhampton



Average Claiming Stakes race here but this Rebecca Menzies-trained 4 year-old looks the one to beat. A proven course winner here at Wolves and is the top-rated in the race. Drawn 1 too and with 7 top three finishes from 14 runs on the AW has a much better record on the sand surfaces.

YONAFIS @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.20 Wolverhampton



Unbeaten William Haggas runner that has won both starts on the AW at Lingfield and Chelmsford. At Wolves for the first time today and back from 5 months off. The yard have a 28% record with their 3 year-olds at the track too.

MORTLACH @ SP with Fitzdares – 6.17 Huntingdon



Nice winner for the Fergal O’Brien yard last month over 2m3f. That came over hurdles but is over fences for the first time today. Looks on a fair opening mark and the drop back in trip is fine. Paddy Brennan rides.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets