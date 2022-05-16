Today’s Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Tuesday 17th May

See today’s Lucky 15 tips as Andy Newton gives you four horse racing best bets at today’s UK cards from Brighton, Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Huntingdon and Hexham.
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Tuesday 17th May 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus get up to 25% bonuses on multis with FITZDARES
COURAGEOUS KNIGHT @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.10 Nottingham
The Charlie Appleby yard have a 35% record with their 2 year-olds at Nottingham so a chance is take on their unraced Dubawi colt here to get off the mark on his first career run. William Buick rides, which is also a good sign he’s ready first time out.
WATER OF LEITH @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.50 Wolverhampton
Average Claiming Stakes race here but this Rebecca Menzies-trained 4 year-old looks the one to beat. A proven course winner here at Wolves and is the top-rated in the race. Drawn 1 too and with 7 top three finishes from 14 runs on the AW has a much better record on the sand surfaces.
YONAFIS @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.20 Wolverhampton
Unbeaten William Haggas runner that has won both starts on the AW at Lingfield and Chelmsford. At Wolves for the first time today and back from 5 months off. The yard have a 28% record with their 3 year-olds at the track too.
MORTLACH @ SP with Fitzdares – 6.17 Huntingdon
Nice winner for the Fergal O’Brien yard last month over 2m3f. That came over hurdles but is over fences for the first time today. Looks on a fair opening mark and the drop back in trip is fine. Paddy Brennan rides.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
