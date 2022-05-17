Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 17 May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Following a 3/1 winner yesterday, SportsLens experts have another horse racing NAP of the Day for Tuesday, 17 May in Sirobbie. He goes in the 3m 1f handicap hurdle (7:47) at Huntingdon this evening. David Bridgwater’s charge appeals as the best value Bet of the Day at nifty 9/4 odds.

635 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Now 7lb below his last winning mark, Sirobbie looks well-handicapped in horse racing terms. He has also run well in defeat off his current rating when placed twice last month. This eight-year-old Arakan gelding thus rates our horse racing NAP this Tuesday and here are more reasons to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Sirobbie win?

Following Bridgwater’s Huntingdon runners over the last five seasons would see punters in front. Backing the stable blind here in that time on top betting sites would’ve yielded £1.50 profit off a £1 level stake. The runner-up from Sirobbie’s Uttoxeter victory in October 2020, West To The Bridge, came out and won four times last season.

That means the form stacks up. Sirobbie has since slipped down the weights. He ran a respectable fourth when beaten less than a couple of lengths at Market Rasen in March. Sirobbie meets the re-opposing third Del Duque off 6lb better terms when taking Lily Pinchin’s 5lb claim into account. With less than a length between them on that horse racing result, it gives him every chance of turning the tables.

Sirobbie is also 2lb better off with Taunton conqueror Flashing Glance. Again, in handicapping terms, with little more than a length between them on that form, he has a big shout of reversing places. For evidence of that, look no further than Sirobbie’s fine third at Haydock last time out.

Today’s horse racing NAP brings strong Haydock form to table

He was just a couple of lengths behind the in-form An Tailliur that day. The winner had previously chased home subsequent dual Grade 1 winning mare Marie’s Rock and landed three previous completed starts. Imphal split the pair after scoring on four of his eight previous outings. There has also been overnight support on horse racing betting sites for Sirobbie.

Taking all that into account, he just had to be the horse racing NAP today. A repeat of his last effort off an unchanged mark now dropping down in class should be enough to see him win. Back Sirobbie with 888Sport where a £10 punt at his current price returns £32.50 if he wins and new customers qualify for £40 in bonuses.

729 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

More details now on the new customer betting offer at 888Sport. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to all SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account with them.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal and MuchBetter as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day meets that requirement. After the wager settles, new customers receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake a tenner on today’s Bet of the Day and new customers get £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. Follow these six steps to claim the offer:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

508 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

With the Flat season now well underway, there are some big events to come over the summer including the Epsom Derby on the Platinum Jubilee weekend and Royal Ascot after that. Here’s the latest daily horse betting tips content from SportsLens: