Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, May 17th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew has taken an in-depth look at Nottingham’s 2.10 and is opposing the market leaders with two recommended bets/trades on Tuesday, May 17th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

NOTTINGHAM 2.10

This Grassroots Sprint Series Qualifier – a 6f Class 4 handicap – has been a graveyard for market leaders, with the last ten winners returning SPs of…

9-1

10-1

14-1

8-1

25-1

8-1

14-1

16-1

10-1

14-1

…it’s also been an advantage to race close to the pace, with the winners described by the Racing Post as…

Tracked leaders

Chased leader until led over 1f out

Tracked leader

Tracked leaders

Tracked leading pair

Well away and soon in lead

Close up

Race alone stands’ rail, soon led, clear halfway

Led stands’ side group

Prominent

The market is headed by KING OF JUNGLE but he has been ridden patiently in his three previous runs to date and might not be suited by today’s test. He’s been gelded since his last outing but Ed Walker’s newly gelded handicappers are just four from 52 since the beginning of 2018 for a loss of £29.67 to a £1 stake (expected wins = 7.41) and he might improve for this outing. Second favourite ARISTOBULUS could also prove vulnerable on account of the drying ground. His record on good to soft/softer turf or Polytrack stands at 111 (3-3) but he’s finished unplaced in both previous runs on a good or faster surface. He was also withdrawn on officially good ground on two occasions last autumn. Third favourite HELVETIQUE has proved frustrating, tasting defeat at odds of 13-8f, 11-4f, 11-4 and 9-2 since her Chepstow novice win last summer. I’m taking this trio on with TYSON (11-2 with Spreadex), who signed off last term with a Bath maiden win. He clocked a good time for that success and it took his sprint record since gelded to 2nd by a neck, 3rd by half a length and 1st. Assuming he’s grown and strengthened up over the winter, he should have plenty more this season. I also want to side with FANTASY NAVIGATOR (16-1 with Spreadex). Mick Appleby’s Nottingham runners have a 75 from 465 record (16.1%) for a profit of £157.22 to the usual £1 stake and those owned by the The Fantasy Fellowship have form figures of 12163126252210118442 (6-20) for a profit of £86.50. They won this race in 2017 with 8-1 shot Fantasy Keeper and Appleby also landed it 12 months earlier with 25-1 poke Secret Clause (owned by Almond and Gary Burns).

Recommendation: Back TYSON & FANTASY NAVIGATOR in Nottingham 2.10

