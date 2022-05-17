Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, May 17th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
NOTTINGHAM 2.10
This Grassroots Sprint Series Qualifier – a 6f Class 4 handicap – has been a graveyard for market leaders, with the last ten winners returning SPs of…
9-1
10-1
14-1
8-1
25-1
8-1
14-1
16-1
10-1
14-1
…it’s also been an advantage to race close to the pace, with the winners described by the Racing Post as…
Tracked leaders
Chased leader until led over 1f out
Tracked leader
Tracked leaders
Tracked leading pair
Well away and soon in lead
Close up
Race alone stands’ rail, soon led, clear halfway
Led stands’ side group
Prominent
The market is headed by KING OF JUNGLE but he has been ridden patiently in his three previous runs to date and might not be suited by today’s test. He’s been gelded since his last outing but Ed Walker’s newly gelded handicappers are just four from 52 since the beginning of 2018 for a loss of £29.67 to a £1 stake (expected wins = 7.41) and he might improve for this outing. Second favourite ARISTOBULUS could also prove vulnerable on account of the drying ground. His record on good to soft/softer turf or Polytrack stands at 111 (3-3) but he’s finished unplaced in both previous runs on a good or faster surface. He was also withdrawn on officially good ground on two occasions last autumn. Third favourite HELVETIQUE has proved frustrating, tasting defeat at odds of 13-8f, 11-4f, 11-4 and 9-2 since her Chepstow novice win last summer. I’m taking this trio on with TYSON (11-2 with Spreadex), who signed off last term with a Bath maiden win. He clocked a good time for that success and it took his sprint record since gelded to 2nd by a neck, 3rd by half a length and 1st. Assuming he’s grown and strengthened up over the winter, he should have plenty more this season. I also want to side with FANTASY NAVIGATOR (16-1 with Spreadex). Mick Appleby’s Nottingham runners have a 75 from 465 record (16.1%) for a profit of £157.22 to the usual £1 stake and those owned by the The Fantasy Fellowship have form figures of 12163126252210118442 (6-20) for a profit of £86.50. They won this race in 2017 with 8-1 shot Fantasy Keeper and Appleby also landed it 12 months earlier with 25-1 poke Secret Clause (owned by Almond and Gary Burns).
Recommendation: Back TYSON & FANTASY NAVIGATOR in Nottingham 2.10
