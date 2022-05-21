Horse Racing Tips Today: Sunday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat and over the jumps too, with three meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Curragh, Fakenham and Nottingham all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining meeting from York gets underway in the late afternoon and runs into the evening. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Nottingham, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 6.40pm at York.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Curragh and one from Nottingham, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Curragh, York, Fakenham and Nottingham

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – STATE OF REST @ SP with Bet UK – 2.40 Curragh



Our NAP of the day comes from over in Ireland in the third race at Curragh, where we have picked State Of Rest to win for legendary trainer JP O’Brien.

Any horse rained by JP O’Brien is likely to be a good one, and State Of Rest most certainly back that up. Coming here fresh off the back of three consecutive wins, this 4-year-old colt has what it takes to win again and put up a four timer for owners, State Of Rest Partnership.

JP O’Brien has a 20% strike rate in the last two weeks, which stands State Of Rest in good stead for this Tattersalls Gold Cup task over 1m2f110y. Should go really well.

NEXT BEST – FOUR ADAAY @ SP with Bet UK – 3.40 Nottingham

Our Next best bet of the day comes in the penultimate race at Nottingham on Sunday afternoon where we have sided with Four Adaay for trainer Rod Millman to triumph.

Coming in with two seconds, two thirds and a fourth place finish in her last five, this 4-year-old filly keeps knocking on the door and is looking for her first win since a year ago at Goodwood. This Class 4 Handicap over 5f8y will suit Four Adaay, having won over the same distance on similar ground before.

Here at SportsLens, we think Four Adaay can claim her first win of 2022 with jockey Ross Coakley on board.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Curragh, York, Fakenham and Nottingham on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 29 races:

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Open Market @ SP with Bet UK

2.10 Pirate Jenny @ SP with Bet UK

2.40 State Of Rest (NAP) @ SP with Bet UK

3.10 Twilight Spinner @ SP with Bet UK

3.45 History @ SP with Bet UK

4.20 Additional @ SP with Bet UK

4.50 Ezine @ SP with Bet UK

5.20 Gradulations @ SP with Bet UK

York Horse Racing Tips

3.30 Charging Thunder @ SP with Bet UK

4.00 Zuffolo @ SP with Bet UK

4.35 Azure Blue @ SP with Bet UK

5.05 Arthur’s Realm @ SP with Bet UK

5.35 Adaay To Remember @ SP with Bet UK

6.05 Super Superjack @ SP with Bet UK

6.40 River Pride @ SP with Bet UK

Fakenham Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Hey Bob @ SP with Bet UK

2.20 Rann Of Kutch @ SP with Bet UK

2.50 The Wild Westerner @ SP with Bet UK

3.20 Trumps Benefit @ SP with Bet UK

3.52 Dinah Washington @ SP with Bet UK

4.25 Royal Ruby @ SP with Bet UK

4.55 Timetoroe @ SP with Bet UK

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Lady Hollywood @ SP with Bet UK

1.30 Awaal @ SP with Bet UK

2.00 Dansemai @ SP with Bet UK

2.30 Legend Of Dubai @ SP with Bet UK

3.05 Sid’s Annie @ SP with Bet UK

3.40 Four Adaay (NB) @ SP with Bet UK

4.10 Blistering Barney @ SP with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change