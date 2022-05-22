Horse Racing Each-way Tip Of The Day | York Tip On Sun 22nd May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Three more UK afternoon cards this Sunday that come from York, where the ITV4 cameras are showing their Super Series card, plus Fakenham and Nottingham. With that in mind, we’ve picked out our value horse racing each-way tip of the day – today’s selection comes from the afternoon fixture at York races.

Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day – Sunday 22nd May

4.35 York: AZURE BLUE @ 16/1 with Fitzdares

The Michael Dods yard have a cracking 25% strike-rate at York with their 3 year-olds so their two runners here – Clarets Glory and AZURE BLUE (e/w) – are interesting. You can probably have an interest in both if you want a bit more security as the prices will be fair in this 22-runner race.

However, for the sake of sticking our necks out we are happy to side with AZURE BLUE. This 3 year-old is drawn 11 of the 22 so will have options in the middle to go either way and she improved through last season with her four runs to win at Newcastle last November.

She’s yet to finish out of the top three from her four runs and with another winter on his back can be expected to come back here a stronger horse this year too. Paul Mulrennan rides.

Note: Odds are subject to change

A £5 e/w bet on AZURE BLUE @ SP with Fitzdares will return £110.00 – click the bet slip below.

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet

A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:

1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet

5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only

8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enchanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

