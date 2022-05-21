Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Tips on Sunday 22nd May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See today’s Lucky 15 horse racing tips as Andy Newton gives you four best bets at today’s UK and Irish cards from the ITV horse racing action at the Curragh and York, including key races – the Irish 1000 Guineas – while the supporting cards are at Fakenham and Nottingham.



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus get up to 25% bonuses on multis with FITZDARES

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

SECRET STATE @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.30 Nottingham



Godolphin horse that got off the mark at the second try at Chester last time out. Dotted up by 3 3/4 lengths that day and with that coming over further we know he’ll stay this 1m 1/2f trip well. William Buick rides.

LORD NORTH @ SP with Fitzdares – 2.40 Curragh



Globe-trotting John Gosden high class horse that is coming to the boil again after winning the G1 Dubai Turf at Meydan last time out. Lightly-raced (15 runs) still for his age (6) and despite never running her at the Curragh has tackled many different tracks in the past. Frankie heads over to ride and looks sure to play a leading role.

BARENBOIM @ SP with Fitzdares – 2.50 Fakenham



Fair flat performer (when with Michael Bell) that made a pleasing start to his hurdling career last time at Kempton (3rd). Would have learned a lot from that and was first run for 215 days. Tongue-tie on today too and doesn’t look the best of races with just four other rivals.

TUESDAY @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.45 Curragh



Third in the English 1000 Guineas on only her third career run last time but now tackles the Irish version. From the powerful Aidan O’Brien yard that have won this race 10 times and Ryan Moore has picked this one over the other Balldoyle runners in the field.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets