Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Tips on Sunday 22nd May

See today’s Lucky 15 horse racing tips as Andy Newton gives you four best bets at today’s UK and Irish cards from the ITV horse racing action at the Curragh and York, including key races – the Irish 1000 Guineas – while the supporting cards are at Fakenham and Nottingham.
SECRET STATE @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.30 Nottingham
Godolphin horse that got off the mark at the second try at Chester last time out. Dotted up by 3 3/4 lengths that day and with that coming over further we know he’ll stay this 1m 1/2f trip well. William Buick rides.
LORD NORTH @ SP with Fitzdares – 2.40 Curragh
Globe-trotting John Gosden high class horse that is coming to the boil again after winning the G1 Dubai Turf at Meydan last time out. Lightly-raced (15 runs) still for his age (6) and despite never running her at the Curragh has tackled many different tracks in the past. Frankie heads over to ride and looks sure to play a leading role.
BARENBOIM @ SP with Fitzdares – 2.50 Fakenham
Fair flat performer (when with Michael Bell) that made a pleasing start to his hurdling career last time at Kempton (3rd). Would have learned a lot from that and was first run for 215 days. Tongue-tie on today too and doesn’t look the best of races with just four other rivals.
TUESDAY @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.45 Curragh
Third in the English 1000 Guineas on only her third career run last time but now tackles the Irish version. From the powerful Aidan O’Brien yard that have won this race 10 times and Ryan Moore has picked this one over the other Balldoyle runners in the field.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
