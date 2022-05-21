Irish 1000 Guineas Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Sunday’s Curragh Race

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Irish 1000 Guineas takes centre stage at the Curragh raceourse this Sunday (22nd May) as trainer Aidan O’Brien goes in search of his eleventh win in the race. He’s also won the last three runnings of the Irish 1000 Guineas and will have a big chance of adding to that with Tuesday, who was third in the English Guineas earlier this month.



Andy Newton’s got all the main 2022 1000 Irish Guineas trends and tips ahead of Sunday’s big Curragh race.



Did You Know? – 7 of the last 10 Irish 1000 Guineas winners came between stalls 6-11 (inc)

Find The Winner Of The Irish 1000 Guineas With Our Key Trends

3.45 –Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas (Group 1) (3yo) 1m ITV4

10/10 – Irish bred horses

9/10 – Had at least 3 previous runs

9/10 – Had won over at least 7f before

8/10 – Had won between 1-2 times

8/10 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

7/10 – Drawn between stalls 6-11 (inc)

7/10 – Ran between 4-8 times before

7/10 – Favourites placed in the top 3

7/10 – Hadn’t run at the Curragh before

5/10 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

5/10 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (10 wins in total)

4/10 – Ran in the English 1000 Guineas last time (2 winners)

3/10 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

2/10 – Ridden by Seamie Heffernan (last 2)

1/10 – Winning favourites

The average winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 8/1

Irish 1000 Guineas Tips and Best Bets

The last UK-trained winner of the Irish 1000 Guineas was Just The Judge in 2013 – this year they have two hopes with the William Haggas runner – Purplepay – and the James Ferguson entry – Mise En Scene. Both have chances too with some fair for to their name.

Mise En Scene is also the join top-rated in the field (109) but is yet to win at Group One level (2 runs), while PURPLEPAY @ 10/1 with Boylesports is having his first run for the William Haggas yard after showing some decent G1 form in France. She looks the sort that stay further having run on well in the G1 Criterium International last time out and Tom Marquand comes over for the ride.

Homeless Songs won the 1000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown last month and had Agartha back in second that day too – she’s a big player for the Dermot Weld yard that will be looking for their first win in the race since 2010 and their fifth in total.

However, it’s hard to ignore the good record of the Aidan O’Brien yard with 10 successes in the Irish 1000 Guineas and they’ve also won the last three and 5 of the last 8.

He runs Lullaby, History and Tuesday with the last two-named their main players. History will be ridden by Seamie Heffernan, who has ridden the last two winners of this race for O’Brien too. She was last seen beaten the already mentioned Agartha by 3/4 of a length at Leopardstown and from her four runs is yet to finish out of the first two.

But, with Ryan Moore picking TUESDAY @ 9/4 with Boylesports, then she gets the verdict after running on well in the English 1000 Guineas last time out to take third. She’s run well (2nd) here at the track before and is the other join top-rated in the field. Ryan has also won on her in the past and with only three career runs looks a typical O’Brien improver that also has some fancy Group One entries later in the season (Coronation Stakes and Eclipse Stakes).

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Recent Irish 1000 Guineas Winners

2021 – EMPRESS JOSEPHINE (14/1)

2020 – PEACEFUL (3/1)

2019 – HERMOSA (5/2 fav)

2018 – ALPHA CENTAURI (12/1)

2017 – WINTER (9/1)

2016 – JET SETTING (9/1)

2015 – PLEASCACH (11/2)

2014 – MARVELLOUS (10/1)

2013 – JUST THE JUDGE (2/1 fav)

2012 – SAMITAR (12/1)



Watch Empress Josephine Winning The 2021 Irish 1000 Guineas

