Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News irish 1000 guineas trends tips best bets for sundays curragh race

Irish 1000 Guineas Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Sunday’s Curragh Race

Updated

1 day ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Curragh

The Irish 1000 Guineas takes centre stage at the Curragh raceourse this Sunday (22nd May) as trainer Aidan O’Brien goes in search of his eleventh win in the race. He’s also won the last three runnings of the Irish 1000 Guineas and will have a big chance of adding to that with Tuesday, who was third in the English Guineas earlier this month.

Andy Newton’s got all the main 2022 1000 Irish Guineas trends and tips ahead of Sunday’s big Curragh race.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Did You Know? – 7 of the last 10 Irish 1000 Guineas winners came between stalls 6-11 (inc)

Find The Winner Of The Irish 1000 Guineas With Our Key Trends

3.45 –Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas (Group 1) (3yo) 1m ITV4

  • 10/10 – Irish bred horses
  • 9/10 – Had at least 3 previous runs
  • 9/10 – Had won over at least 7f before
  • 8/10 – Had won between 1-2 times
  • 8/10 – Ran in the last 6 weeks
  • 7/10 – Drawn between stalls 6-11 (inc)
  • 7/10 – Ran between 4-8 times before
  • 7/10 – Favourites placed in the top 3
  • 7/10 – Hadn’t run at the Curragh before
  • 5/10 – Ran at Newmarket last time out
  • 5/10 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (10 wins in total)
  • 4/10 – Ran in the English 1000 Guineas last time (2 winners)
  • 3/10 – Ridden by Ryan Moore
  • 2/10 – Ridden by Seamie Heffernan (last 2)
  • 1/10 – Winning favourites
  • The average winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 8/1

Irish 1000 Guineas Tips and Best Bets

The last UK-trained winner of the Irish 1000 Guineas was Just The Judge in 2013 – this year they have two hopes with the William Haggas runner – Purplepay – and the James Ferguson entry – Mise En Scene. Both have chances too with some fair for to their name.

Mise En Scene is also the join top-rated in the field (109) but is yet to win at Group One level (2 runs), while PURPLEPAY @ 10/1 with Boylesports is having his first run for the William Haggas yard after showing some decent G1 form in France. She looks the sort that stay further having run on well in the G1 Criterium International last time out and Tom Marquand comes over for the ride.

Homeless Songs won the 1000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown last month and had Agartha back in second that day too – she’s a big player for the Dermot Weld yard that will be looking for their first win in the race since 2010 and their fifth in total.

However, it’s hard to ignore the good record of the Aidan O’Brien yard with 10 successes in the Irish 1000 Guineas and they’ve also won the last three and 5 of the last 8.

He runs Lullaby, History and Tuesday with the last two-named their main players. History will be ridden by Seamie Heffernan, who has ridden the last two winners of this race for O’Brien too. She was last seen beaten the already mentioned Agartha by 3/4 of a length at Leopardstown and from her four runs is yet to finish out of the first two.

But, with Ryan Moore picking TUESDAY @ 9/4 with Boylesports, then she gets the verdict after running on well in the English 1000 Guineas last time out to take third. She’s run well (2nd) here at the track before and is the other join top-rated in the field. Ryan has also won on her in the past and with only three career runs looks a typical O’Brien improver that also has some fancy Group One entries later in the season (Coronation Stakes and Eclipse Stakes).

Note: Odds are subject to change.

 

BoylesSports £20 FREE BET Offer logo boylesports Money back (as a free bet) if 2nd to SP fav in selected horse races, plus Best Odds Guaranteed prices meaning you win more if the price drifts. (Ts&C’s apply)

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Recent Irish 1000 Guineas Winners

2021 – EMPRESS JOSEPHINE (14/1)
2020 – PEACEFUL (3/1)
2019 – HERMOSA (5/2 fav)
2018 – ALPHA CENTAURI (12/1)
2017 – WINTER (9/1)
2016 – JET SETTING (9/1)
2015 – PLEASCACH (11/2)
2014 – MARVELLOUS (10/1)
2013 – JUST THE JUDGE (2/1 fav)
2012 – SAMITAR (12/1)

Watch Empress Josephine Winning The 2021 Irish 1000 Guineas

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Irish Guineas Meeting at the Curragh this Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd May – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply
Register on BoyleSports default news

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.
Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

2022 Irish Guineas Meeting Race Times and Names

Sunday 22nd May 2022

  • 1:40 – Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (IRE Incentive Race) (2yo) 6f RTV
  • 2:10 – William Hill Acca Club Irish EBF Fillies Handicap (3yo+) 6f RTE1
  • 2:40 – Tattersalls Gold Cup (Group 1) (4yo+) 1m2½f RTE1
  • 3:10 – Lanwades Stud Stakes (Group 2) (4yo+) 1m RTE1
  • 3:45 – Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (Group 1) (3yo) 1m ITV4
  • 4:20 – Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Habitat’ Handicap (Premier Handicap) (4yo+) 6f ITV4
  • 4:50 – William Hill Free Or 4 Spring Fillies Handicap (Premier Handicap) (3yo) 1m RTV
  • 5:20 – William Hill Bet Boost Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (3yo) 1m2f RTV

More Curragh Horse Racing Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15
829 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens