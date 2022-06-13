Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Carlisle and Lingfield all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Kilbeggan, Windsor and Nottingham get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Lingfield, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Kilbeggan.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Lingfield and one from Carlisle, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Carlisle, Lingfield, Kilbeggan, Windsor and Nottingham

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meetings today!

NAP – BIG MEETING @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 3.30 Lingfield



Our NAP of the day comes from the racing on the all-weather track at Lingfield, where we have selected Big Meeting to triumph.

This 5-year-old bolted up to win on his all-weather debut last month over the one mile distance, winning in the end by 5 1/2 lengths. He kept on strongly and looked a real solid horse last time out, and today’s longer trip should really suit Big Meeting.

A two furlong rise in trip but a three pound drop in the weights should play into Big Meeting‘s hands, and he looks the pick of the bunch here for trainer Saeed bin Suroor and jockey Oliver Stammers.

NEXT BEST – CLARETINA @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 1.45 Carlisle

Our Next Best horse racing bet of the day comes in the opening race from Carlisle where we have sided with Claretina for Richard Fahey and Barry McHugh to win this Class 5 Novice Stakes over the 5f182y distance.

This 2-year-old filly made a promising start to her racing career when she finished third in a five furlong novice race, but looks to want a slightly longer trip in order to improve. Claretina has that today and the extra furlong should really suit her.

Claretina has leading claims here with the favourite under a seven pound penalty, meaning Claretina can exploit that and hopefully make it yet another win for our horse racing tips here at SportsLens.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Today’s Horse Racing Betting Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP



If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Carlisle, Lingfield, Kilbeggan, Windsor and Nottingham on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 55 races:

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Claretina (NB) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.15 Monica @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Mr Trevor @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.15 Bobby Shaftoe @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.45 Eight Of Diamonds @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.15 Iolani @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.50 Alethiometer @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.20 Mi Capricho @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Vin Rouge @ 17/2 with Bet UK

1.30 Queen Of Romford @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.00 Swiss Pride @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.30 Bara Lacha @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.00 Sir Henry Cotton @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Big Meeting (NAP) @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.00 Seal Of Solomon @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Time To Burn @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Kilbeggan Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Somme Soldier @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Lady L’lerom @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.30 All Those Years @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Hope Des Blins @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Authorized Art @ 5/6 with Bet UK

8.00 Born By The Sea @ 5/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Realistic Optimism @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

5.40 Desperate Hero @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.100 Dandy Dinmont @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.40 Asad @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.10 Fox Power @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Hexameter @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Devorgilla @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Miska @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.50 Glory Hallelujah @ 13/2 with Bet UK

6.20 Electric Love @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.50 Itsallaboutluck @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.20 Malcolm @ 8/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Elixsoft @ 5/2 with Bet UK

8.20 George Bancroft @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change