Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 13 June

On Monday, 13 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Dark Spark. This recent Flat winner goes back over the obstacles in the 2m handicap hurdle at Kilbeggan this evening (6:30). Mick Winters’ runner looks well worth a wager to follow-up at tasty 2/1 odds today.

Unbeaten in two previous starts at this Irish horse racing venue, Dark Spark brings strong form to the table. A six-year-old son of Presenting, his success on the level last week shows both he and his stable are in great heart. Dark Spark is thus our horse racing NAP this Monday and here are more reasons to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Dark Spark win?

All but one of Winters’ four Kilbeggan runners finished in the first three last season. Of those, Dark Spark was a winner here last August going one better than his previous effort behind Impervious at Cork. Colm Murphy’s mare, to whom he conceded 11lb in allowances, went on to land her next two starts including a Grade 3 at Down Royal with top betting sites sending her off at just 3/1 for the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse after.

Dark Spark only found her, a hurdles debutante, too good on just his second outing over obstacles. The mare ran into minor money at both the Cheltenham Festival and another Fairyhouse Grade 1 this spring, so clearly has tons of ability. Dark Spark then made all over course and distance, and was third to Top Bandit at Punchestown.

Although he meets the re-opposing fifth, Hurricane Cliff, off 5lb worse terms, there was 23 lengths between the pair in the race result from that day. It’s a big ask for the Henry De Bromhead runner to turn the tables on that evidence. Connections then tried chasing with Dark Spark and that didn’t work out. He clearly retains ability, however, based on his successful Flat debut at Listowel last Sunday.

Today’s horse racing NAP won on the Flat recently

Dark Spark ran out a ready 1 1/2 lengths winner over the 104-rated Barbados over 1m 5f despite odds of 22/1. The runner-up filled the same spot in the Queen’s Vase at the royal meeting at Ascot races a couple of years ago. For a Flat race, the front two pulled clear of the remainder with the odds-on favourite back in third.

If Dark Spark pulled off something of a surprise during his bow on the level, then horse racing betting sites won’t underestimate again here. Winters, operating on at a 30 per cent strike rate with his runners over the last 14 days, has no qualms about turning him out quickly either. This is Dark Spark’s handicap debut off 122 – 10lb lower than Impervious.

On their Cork encounter, that makes our horse racing NAP look well-treated. It is also nearly a whole stone lower than the 135 allocated to Top Bandit. A £10 punt on Dark Spark with 888Sport returns £30 if he can follow-up on his Flat win back over hurdles. New customers that sign up receive £40 in bonuses when placing such a wager.

