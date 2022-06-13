Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – June 13th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew was in great form last week and kicks off Royal Ascot week with three picks at Lingfield, Windsor and Nottingham on Monday, June 13th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

LINGFIELD 4.30

JANUS (system – Simon Hodgson)

In the past five years we could have bet every Simon Hodgson-trained runner and made a profit of £87.64 (30 winners from 195 runners, 15.4% strike-rate). He does particularly well at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards, especially when they are prominent in the betting. Since the beginning of 2917, four of his 20 stable ‘switchers’ won (+£5.83), with those starting at odds of 9-1 or shorter recording form figures of 141113 (4-6) for a profit of £19.83. JANUS, 7-2 at the time of writing ahead of his first start since leaving the Milton Harris stable, looks set to fall into that category.

WINDSOR 5.40

RADUCANU (system – Rod Millman, first-time blinkers)

In-form Rod Millman has a respectable record when fitting one of his runners with blinkers for the first time, scoring with eight of the 81 qualifiers since 2009 for a profit of £21.25. Interestingly, the fillies and mares seems to respond much better to the headgear than their male counterparts, landing seven of their 31 starts in the same period (22.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £68.00. The two qualifiers to line up at Windsor both won (28-1 and 5-1) and perhaps RADUCANU can make it three from three tonight.

NOTTINGHAM 7.50

MAID OF ARAGON (system – Invincible Spirit, first-time tongue-tie)

The application of a first-time tongue-tie often brings about improvement where the progeny of Invincible Spirit are concerned, with 35 winners from 175 runners (20% strike-rate) for a profit of £62.66 to a £1 level stake at SP. MAID OF ARAGON finished well beaten at Brighton on her handicap debut but had shown some ability when a 200-1 fifth of 12 at Wolverhampton in March and could be worth chancing to tiny stakes.

