The horse racing NAP of the Day on Wednesday, 17 August, with the Ebor Festival kicking off, according to SportsLens experts, is Secret State. He contests the 1m 4f Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes at York this afternoon (3:00). Godolphin and Charlie Appleby’s main string looks well worth backing at 9/4 here.

762 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a 'real money' stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C's apply.

This top horse racing stable has won two of the last four renewals of the Great Voltigeur with similarly progressive types. In Secret State, these powerful global owners have a Dubawi colt that is clearly better than a handicapper. He thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day this Wednesday. This is why to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Secret State win?

The Appleby yard brings a superb 50 per cent strike rate over the last fortnight into the biggest meeting of York races in the calendar. While the stable also runs Walk Of Stars in the Great Voltigeur, it’s Secret State that very much looks the first string. A winner on four of his five career starts so far, he should be ready now for the step up in grade.

After wins in minor events at Chester and Nottingham, Secret State prevailed off an opening handicap mark of 93 at Royal Ascot in the King George V Stakes. Although he only won by a head from the re-opposing Deauville Legend, he now meets the runner-up off 4lb better terms. The front two have done plenty to advertise the form since.

Today’s horse racing NAP has wins at other major meetings this summer

Secret State went on to Glorious Goodwood as a well-backed 11/4 favourite on the best betting sites in the UK. He can be marked up for that effort off a 7lb hike in the weights as well. Had he not hung right across the track in the final furlong, the winning margin would’ve been far greater. Deauville Legend, meanwhile, came out and won a Group 3 at Newmarket before going close in the Gordon Stakes under a penalty.

Off the revised terms, Secret State should confirm form. As the choice of Godolphin’s retained rider William Buick, he just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 17 August. A £10 punt on Secret State with 888Sport returns £32.50 if he can extend his winning run to five. New customers who sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses.

Well-handicapped Grand Sancy worth a Worcester wager

Over jumps at Worcester this evening, the feature race is the 2m 7f handicap chase (5:32) with Grand Sancy now down to a very workable mark. Trained by Paul Nicholls for owner Martin Broughton, who has been a great supporter of the stable, the pick of this eight-year-old Diamond Boy gelding’s race results would win this.

Grand Sancy, rated 152 at his peak, now has a career low mark over fences of 128. Following the Ditcheat yard of Nicholls at Worcester has certainly been profitable over the years too. Backing all of the stable’s runners on horse racing betting sites blind here would’ve yielded a massive £74.78 profit off a £1 level stake.

NB to horse racing NAP of the Day continues to fall in the weights

A fine fourth in the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase at Newbury races on his second start last autumn, Grand Sancy is 9lb lower in the weights. This form has worked out pretty well with the runner-up, fifth and sixth home all scoring since. Breathing has clearly been an issue for Grand Sancy and he’s had another wind operation.

His record in his first run after such surgery is 2-3. Nicholls applies a first-time tongue tie to further aid Grand Sancy. If this combination works, then he could be chucked in. Grand Sancy looks a free each way bet at 11/2 with 888Sport in a race with few improvers in the line-up. We have more details on the £40 in bonuses new customers can get when joining this bookie below…

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Want more information on that new customer betting offer available with 888Sport? This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to all SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with this online bookie.

Sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller and MuchBetter because these payment methods just aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day and NB bet have that covered. After the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake just £19 on either of our top horse racing bets today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Follow these six steps and claim the offer right now:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

