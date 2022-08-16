Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips | Blake Takes On Baaeed At York

Kevin Blake’s racing tips come from the LIVE ITV horse racing from the opening day of the York Ebor Festival this Wednesday. He has two tips and both are in the LIVE ITV horse races. See Kevin Blake’s best horse racing tips for Wednesday 17th August below and put them in a 40/1 double (see betslip below).
Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips – Wednesday 17th Aug 2022
1.50 York: ATALIS BAY @ 9/1
3.35 York: MISHRIFF @ 7/2
- 1.50 York: ATALIS BAY @ 9/1 with BetUK
This Robert Cowell sprinter hasn’t won in his last seven races, but as a result is slipping back to an attractive handicap mark. Was rated 103 last June, but is now down 6lbs to 97. Well drawn in 6 here too and despite coming 8th (of 15) last time at Glorious Goodwood in a similar race, was only beaten just under 3 lengths after also not getting a clear run. With a bit more luck in-running can go well.
- 3.35 York: MISHRIFF @ 7/2 with BetUK
All eyes will be on the best rated horse around Baaeed, but he’s no value and last year’s Juddmonte winner – Mishriff – looks the one that can give him a race. He bolted up by 6 lengths in this last year and probably should have won the Eclipse this year if having a better run into the race. This 1m2f is also his best trip and we also don’t know if the wonder horse Baaeed will stay the distance, being this is his first time over it.
