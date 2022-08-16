Lucky 15 Tips At York | Andy Newton’s ITV Racing Tips, Weds 17th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips at York this Wednesday to add to your betting slips, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across LIVE ITV races on the opening day of the York Ebor Festival.



Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 75/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?

RELATED: York Racing Tips & Trends: Ebor Festival Best Bets Weds 17th Aug

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £20 and Get a £60 FREE BET (new customers).

Lucky 15 Tips and ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Today

LOCAL DYNASTY @ 2/1 with BetUK – 2.25 York



Impressive winner on debut at Newmarket, when going in by 3 1/2 lengths just 12 days ago. Entered in the Royal Lodge (G2) and Dewhurst Stakes (G1), so clearly held in high regard by connections and having proven winning form over this 7f trip will be a big plus over his rivals.

SECRET STATE @ 15/8 with BetUK – 3.00 York



This Godolphin runner has won his last four and his only defeat came on debut at HQ back in April. A progressive middle-distance handicapper that won well at Glorious Goodwood last time. Up into Group company for the first time here, but deserves to take his chance in a race his stable (Charlie Appleby) have won twice in the last 4 years.

Needs little introduction, being the top-rated horse in the world. Unbeaten from 9 races and has already mopped-up 5 Group One wins. Last seen running away with the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and even though the step up in trip is an unknown, his breeding and running style suggests he’ll be fine over the 1m2f distance.

SOAPY STEVENS @ 11/2 with BetUK – 4.10 York



4 year-olds have a fair record in this race – winning 50% of the last 10. The Mark Johnston camp have also landed the race in 2013 and 2020, so with that in mind their 4 year-old Soapy Stevens gets the call here. A winner of two of his last three starts and was only beaten 1 1/4 lengths at Goodwood in a similar race last time. The step up from 1m6f, to 2m is fine having won at Chester over this distance in June.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 75/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 - 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 – 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.