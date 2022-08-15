Juddmonte International Tips & Trends For Wednesday York Race

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Juddmonte International 2022 revolves around the highest-rated racehorse on the planet at the moment – Baaeed – as the William Haggas-trained 4 year-old looks to make it 10 wins on the bounce in Wednesday’s Group One York feature.



Baaeed will face just 6 rivals, but can anything cause a shock based on the stats? Andy Newton takes a look at the runners and the key trends, plus he gives you his York racing tip for the Juddmonte International.



DID YOU KNOW? 10 of the last 20 Juddmonte International favourites have won

What Time/Date Is The 2022 Juddmonte International?



The Juddmonte International is a Group One race run over 1m 2 1/2f at York racecourse.

🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)

📅Date: Wednesday 17th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: York

💰 Winner: £567,100 (Group 1)

📺 TV: ITV / RTV

Baaeed All The Rage To Make It 10-from-10



Baaeed @ 4/9 with BetUK is one of the big star attractions at this week’s York Ebor Festival as the top-rated horse on the planet puts his unbeaten record on the line again – this time in Wednesday’s Group One Juddmonte International Stakes.

This is likely to be the 4 year-old’s last season in training, with this race and then Ascot Champions Day expected to be his final few outings. Therefore, as racing fans, we should certainly be looking forward to what could be his penultimate showing on the track.

The William Haggas superstar is rated 128, which is 4lbs clear of his nearest rival and last year’s winner of the race – Mishriff.

Baaeed Stepping Up In Trip For The First Time

The 4 year-old will also be stepping up beyond a mile for the first time in his career, so those looking for something to take him on with will certainly cling to this. All his 9 previous runs/wins have been over a mile.

However, being by the 2009 Epsom Derby winner, Sea The Stars, then breeding suggests this extra yardage will be well within range, plus it’s fair to say he’s hardly been stopping at the end of his races over a mile!

Baaeed @ 4/9 with BetUK will also be following in the footsteps of the mighty Frankel, who remained unbeaten from his 14 career runs, with the Cecil-trained wonder-horse having also won the Lockinge, the Queen Anne and the Sussex Stakes this season before winning the International at York.

Baaeed’s Career In Numbers

Runs: 9

Wins: 9

Group One Wins: 5

Total Prize Money: £2,055,182

Can Mishriff Become The First Back-to-Back Winner Since Halling?

The Gosden-trained globe-trotting Mishriff bolted up in the Juddmoente International Stakes 12 months ago – winning by 6 lenghts from Alenquer, who is also back for more.

This 5 year-old will be looking to become the first back-to-back winner of this York Group One since the mighty Halling won the pot in 1995 and 1996.

However, since winning the contest in 2021, Mishriff @ 7/2 with BetUK hasn’t won a race – racing four times. He’s developed into an ‘in-and-out’ performer – having run a blinder in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July (neck second), but has since flopped in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes last time – beaten 11 lengths.

The drop back to 1m2f will suit though and it’s hard to fault the way he won this race last year. If bringing his A-game he looks the biggest threat to Baaeed’s unbeaten record, plus is actually only officially rated 4lbs inferior to the Shadwell colt.

Watch Mishriff Winning The 2021 Juddmonte International Again

Juddmonte International StakesTrends and Stats



Help find the winner of the 2022 Juddmonte International Stakes using our key big race trends. Apply these to the Juddmonte International Stakes runners and find the best profiles of past winners.

18/20 – Previous Group 1 winners

18/20 – Had 3 or more previous runs that season

17/20 – Returned 5/1 or shorter in the betting

17/20 – Had won over 1m2f (or further) before

16/20 – Finished 1 st or 2 nd last time out

or 2 last time out 15/20 – Had not run at York before

14/20 – Aged 4 or older

13/20 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

13/20 – Had won 5 or more times before

11/20 – Winning distance of 1 length or less

11/20 – Ran at either Ascot (6) or Sandown (5) last time out

10/20 – Winning favourites

5/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

3/20 – Won the Epsom Derby that season

2/20 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori (5 winners in total)

6 of the last 14 winners were Irish-trained

Mishriff (9/4 fav) won the race in 2021

15 Of The Last 20 Winners Had NOT Raced At York Before



With 75% of the last 20 winners of the Juddmonte International Stakes having NOT raced at York before then this is certainly a trend to look out for.



With Baaeed making his debut on the Knavesmire, this is a tick in his favour too, while in contrast it would be against last year’s hero Mishriff.

Of the rest, Native Trail has never raced at York either, but the rest have – Alenquer, Dubai Honour, High Definition and Sir Busker.

85% Of The Last 20 Winners Returned 5/1 Or Shorter



The Juddmonte International Stakes has also been a good race for those horses nearer the head of the betting – with a stonking 85% of the last 20 winners returning 5/1 or shorter in the betting.

Yes, in 2015 we saw a shock 50/1 winner of the race (Arabian Queen), but the last two favourites have obliged, while the last 6 winners also SP’d at 5/1 or less.

Taking this ‘price trend’ into this year’s race, then this is another plus for the hot favourite Baaeed and also a postitive for last year’s winner Mishriff at this stage as he’s hovering around the 5/1 mark.

York Racing Tips | 2022 Juddmonte International Bet Bets



It’s a shame the race has cut up a bit and we’ve only 8 runners heading to post, but really it will be a brave punter that’s taking on the unbeaten BAAEED @ 4/9 with BetUK here.

As mentioned he’s 9-from-9 and has already mopped-up 5 Group One successes. He was super-impressive again last time in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and even though the step up in trip is an unknown (first race beyond a mile) he’s bred to get the extra distance being by former Epsom Derby winner Sea The Stars.

The Haggas horse has also looked better in the final stages of his races over a mile, so his rivals won’t want to hear it, but he could even improve further with the extra furlongs.

It should really be Baaeed first and a scrap for the places, with Mishriff, Alenquer and Native Trail the obvious ones to be filling the minor podium places.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Juddmonte International 2022 Latest Betting



Juddmonte Int Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker BAAEED 4/9 69% MISHRIFF 7/2 22% NATIVE TRAIL 13/2 13% ALENQUEUR 18/1 5.3% DUBAI HONOUR 25/1 3.8% HIGH DEFINITION 25/1 3.8% SIR BUSKER 35/1 2.7%

All odds correct as of 13:00BST on Mon 15 Aug and subject to change

Juddmonte International Recent Winners

2021 – MISHRIFF (9/4 fav)

2020 – GHAIYYATH (11/8 fav)

2019 – JAPAN (5/1)

2018 – ROARING LION (3/1)

2017 – ULYSSES (4/1)

2016 – POSTPONED (15/8 fav)

2015 – ARABIAN QUEEN (50/1)

2014 – AUSTRALIA (8/13 fav)

Watch Baaeed Romping To Victory In The 2022 Sussex Stakes

York Race Times and Schedule | Weds 17th Aug

1:50 Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5½f ITV 2:25 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV 3:00 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV 3:35 Juddmonte International Stakes (British Champions Series) (Group 1) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2½f ITV 4:10 Sky Bet Stayers Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV 4:45 Celebrate ITM’s 200th IRE Voucher Winner Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 5f RTV 5:20 Sky Bet Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 6f RTV



