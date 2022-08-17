Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat track and over the jumps this afternoon, with four meetings from England, one from up north of the border in Scotland an one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from York, Wolverhampton and Musselburgh get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Worcester, Sligo and Kempton get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.05pm at Wolverhampton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Sligo.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from York, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: York, Wolverhampton, Musselburgh, Worcester, Sligo and Kempton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – SECRET STATE @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 3.00 York

Our NAP of the day comes from the Great Voltigeur Stakes where we have selected Secret State for trainer Charlie Appleby to triumph in this Class 1, Group 2 colts and geldings race over the 1m3f188y distance.

This 3-year-old colt comes here in superb form, with four wins on the trot in some high class races. Secret State‘s only non-win was on debut, but since then has won every race he has entered, and won them well. This includes a win at Ascot in June at the King George V Stakes.

Secret State has won running off a handicap of seven-pounds heavier than what he runs off today, so the weight issue isn’t a problem for him. If he can carry his ability up another class, which we think he can, he has every chance of putting up a five timer.

NEXT BEST – LOCAL DYNASTY @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 2.25 York



Our Next best bet of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at York on Day 2 of the Ebor Festival, where we have selected Local Dynasty to triumph in this Class 1, Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes over seven furlongs.

This 2-year-old colt won on his racing debut at Newmarket 12 days ago and looked a real talent. Local Dynasty won by 3 1/2 lengths off a mark of 9st 7lbs, which is four-pounds heavier than what he runs off today.

William Buick takes to the saddle for this Charlie Appleby horse, looking to get off the a flying start on the second day of the Ebor Festival and claim the Appleby yard their first win on Wednesday with Local Dynasty.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at York, Wolverhampton, Musselburgh, Worcester, Sligo and Kempton on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 42 races:

York Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Ghathanfar @ 16/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Local Dynasty (NB) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.00 Secret State (NAP) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.35 Baaeed @ 4/9 with Bet UK

4.10 Alfred Boucher @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.45 Cuban Breeze @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Mrs U S A @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

1.05 Amasova @ 5/1 with Bet UK

1.40 Jive King @ 12/1 with Bet UK

2.15 Miss Blennerhasset @ 11/8 with Bet UK

2.50 Sir Gregory @ 11/8 with Bet UK

3.25 Hot Team @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.00 Rose Fandango @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Thunder Flash @ 10/11 with Bet UK

Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips

2.05 Irish Approach @ 11/10 with Bet UK

2.40 Leading Company @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.15 Sixcor @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.50 Manigordo @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.25 Timbukone @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.56 Red Bond @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

4.29 Midnight Jewel @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.00 Chess Player @ 6/4 with Bet UK

5.32 Red Happy @ 9/1 with Bet UK

6.05 Nibras Gold @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.40 Fat Sam @ 15/2 with Bet UK

7.10 Dame De Fortune @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.40 Robeam @ 8/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Kapitaliste @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Sligo Horse Racing Tips

5.25 Get Me To The Park @ 11/10 with Bet UK

5.55 Willyouwalkwithme @ 11/2 with Bet UK

6.30 Ladiam @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.00 He’s Leading Me On @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Fassbender @ 11/2 with Bet UK

8.00 Frazel Express @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.30 Western Comandor @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

5.05 Three Dons @ 9/4 with Bet UK

5.40 Storyinthesand @ 15/8 with Bet UK

6.15 Peace Of Mine @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.50 Ward Castle @ 11/10 with Bet UK

7.20 Uzincso @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Crystal Casque @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.20 Shalfa @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change