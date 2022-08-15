York Racing Tips & Trends: Ebor Festival Best Bets Weds 17th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See our York racing betting tips this Wednesday as the 4-day 2022 Ebor Festival kicks off with five LIVE races being shown on ITV racing. Plenty to look forward to again, with the Group One Juddmonte International Stakes the main event as the unbeaten Baaeed looks to make it TEN straight wins on the bounce!



To help you find the winners, Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his ITV racing tips for all the York Ebor Festial LIVE races on Wednesday 17th Aug.

York Betting Tips – ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Wednesday 17th Aug 2022

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 York Ebor Festival Betting Tips | Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Best Bets, Weds 17th Aug 22



1.50 – Sky Bet Symphony Group Stakes (Handicap) Cl2 5f89y ITV

13/13 – Carried 8-12 or more

12/13 – Returned 7/1 or bigger in the betting

11/13 – Had won 5 or more times during their career

10/13 – Had run 6 or more times that season

10/13 – Had run at York before (6 won)

7/13 – Unplaced last time out

7/13 – Aged 5 or 6 years-old

6/13 – Ran at Goodwood last time out

2/13 – Trained by Kevin Ryan

1/13 – Winning favourites

3 of the last 12 winners came from stall 15

6 of the last 12 winners came from a single-figure stall

Copper Knight (18/1) won the race in 2021

Acclaim The Nation (18/1) won the race in 2020

Dakota Gold (4/1 fav) won the race in 2019

El Astronaute (12/1) won the race in 2018

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Copper Knight won this race 12 months ago and has to be one for the shortlist despite being unplaced in his last two races. However, is rated 9lbs higher this year and has been well beaten in his last two races. With also another past winner in Dakota Gold, who won this in 2019, and is back for more.

The two I’ll be playing here though are ZARZYNI (e/w) @ 10/1 with 888Sport and BERGERAC (e/w) @ 18/1 with 888Sport. The former ran a craker to be a close third in the decent 5f handicap at Ascot last month and with that coming off a 2-month break will be sharper for it. He’s off the same mark too and Ben Curtis is a plus in the saddle.

Bergerac is the other of interest. He was an easy 3-length winner at Newmarket last time out and a 5lb hike for that looks fair. Up in grade here so more needed, but is clearly in top form and the Kevin Ryan yard have a good record in the race (winning in 2013 and 2014).

2.25 – Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 7f ITV

18/19 – Had won at least once before

17/19 – Won their previous race

15/19 – Had won over 7f or further before

13/19 – Placed favourites

8/19 – Ran at either York (4) or Newmarket (4) last time out

6/19 – Winning favourites

5/19 – Had run at York before

4/19 – Trained by Mark Johnston

2/19 – Ridden by James Doyle

2/19 – Trained by William Haggas

2/19 – Trained by Charles Hills

2/19 – Winners from stall 1

9 of the last 13 winners were foaled in March or later

10 of the last 15 winners came from stalls 5-9 (inc)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: With 15 of the last 19 winners having won over 7f+ in the past then Mill Stream, who is yet to race this far, is overlooked. But the Godolphin runner – LOCAL DYNASTY @ 9/4 with 888Sport – does have winning form over this 7f trip when taking a decent maiden at Newmarket. He got the job done by 3 1/2 lengths that day and having entries in the Royal Lodge (G2) and Dewhurst Stakes (G1) suggests connections like him.

Of the rest, Hectic and Chaldean have claims after good recent wins, but INDESTRUCTIBLE (e/w) @ 5/1 with 888Sport was an eye-catching 5 1/2 length winner at Windsor last time out and even though this is a big step up he can go best of the rest.

3.00 – Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 1m4f ITV

18/20 – Had 2 or more previous runs that season

17/20 – Had won at least twice already in their career

16/20 – Placed favourites

16/20 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

15/20 – Returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting

12/20 – Trained/Owned by Sir Michael Stoute (3), Godolphin (4) or John Gosden (5)

8/20 – Winning favourites

7/20 – Went onto be placed in the St Leger

3/20 – Went onto win the St Leger (Logician, Lucarno, Rule of Law)

4/20 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori

2/20 – Trained by Charlie Appleby (2 of the last 4)

0/20 – Winners from stall 1

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the race 3 times before (2001, 2003 & 2016)

Trainer John Gosden has won the race 5 times before (2007, 2008, 2012, 2017 & 2019)

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute has won this race 7 times before (1982, 1994, 1999, 2000, 2005, 2011 & 2013)

14 horses have won this before going onto win the St Leger (Sept 10 th )

) Godolphin have won the race 6 times

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Aikhal will have his supporters from the Aidan O’Brien yard and with Ryan Moore riding, but this is a race the ‘boys on blue’ of Godolphin have done well in recently – they’ve won the race 6 times in total and twice in the last four years.

They run Walk Of Stars and SECRET STATE @ 7/4 with 888Sport – both have a great chance, but the last-named gets the nod with William Buick riding. He’s won 4 of his 5 races to date and stayed on well to land a fair handicap over 1m4f last time at Glorious Goodwood. More needed up in to Group company, but looks a progressive middle-distance performer with more to come.

Deuville Legend was runner-up in the Gordon Stakes last time and can go well too, while El Bodegon,who will have a better chance if the rain comes, is classy on his day but needs to prove he stays this 1m4f trip. A small each-way interest in the Charlie Fellowes runner – GRAND ALLIANCE (e/w) @ 18/1 with 888Sport – might not be the worst call either. You’ll need to forgive his last run and is clearly not the most reliable, but two runs ago was a close second in the G2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, which would bring him into the mix.

3.35 – Juddmonte International Stakes (British Champions Series) (Group 1) Cl1 1m2f88y ITV

18/20 – Previous Group 1 winners

18/20 – Had 3 or more previous runs that season

17/20 – Returned 5/1 or shorter in the betting

17/20 – Had won over 1m2f (or further) before

16/20 – Finished 1 st or 2 nd last time out

or 2 last time out 15/20 – Had not run at York before

14/20 – Aged 4 or older

13/20 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

13/20 – Had won 5 or more times before

11/20 – Ran at either Ascot (6) or Sandown (5) last time out

10/20 – Winning favourites

5/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

3/20 – Won the Epsom Derby that season

2/20 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori (5 winners in total)

6 of the last 14 winners were Irish-trained

Mishriff (9/4 fav) won the race in 2021

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: 12 months ago we saw the Gosden runner – Mishriff – win this Group One by an easy 6 lengths and he’ll be looking to become the first horse since Halling in the 90’s to win back-to-back Juddmonte Internationals.

However, he’s not won a race since and is taking on the top-rated horse in the world at the moment – BAAEED @ 4/9 with 888Sport. This superstar 4 year-old has won all 9 career starts, including 5 Group One races and was impressive again when taking the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. He’s up in trip for the first time here, but being by Epsom Derby winner Sea The Stars has the breeding to back up lasting out the extra yardage.

4.10 Sky Bet Stayers Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 2m 1/2f ITV



12/12 – Had run in the last 2 months

10/12 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

10/12 – Didn’t win last time out

10/12 – Won between 1-5 times before

9/12 – Ran in the last 4 weeks

8/12 – Came from stall 7 or higher

8/12 – Rated between 87-96

8/12 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

8/12 – Carried 9-0 or less in weight

7/12 – Had run at the course before

7/12 – Drawn from stalls 8-13 (inc)

6/12 – Unplaced favourites

4/12 – Ran at Ascot last time out

3/12 – Winning favourites

2/12 – Irish-trained winners

2/12 – Trained by Ralph Beckett

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: 4 and 5 year-olds have the best recent records in this race – winning 10 of the last 12, so of the 15 runners we’ve these that tick this age stat – Soapy Stevens, Praiano, Thunderous, Frankenstella, Haveyoumissedmeyet and Red Flyer.

Of that bunch, PRAIANO (e/w) @ 10/1 with 888Sport and THUNDEROUS (e/w) @ 11/1 with 888Sport standout. The former will be ridden by Hollie Doyle and despite being beaten 5 lengths last time out stayed on well over 1m6f to suggest this step up to 2m will be up his street.

Thunderous will have Ryan Moore riding and is a past course winner. He’ll find this ease into a handicap a lot easier too after running in Group races recently – after last seen running a fair 6th in the G1 Goodwood Cup over 2m.

It’s also a race the Ralph Beckett yard have liked to win – taking the pot in 2017 and 2018, so their ROCK EAGLE (e/w) @ 10/1 with 888Sport is another to have onside. This 7 year-old will need to bounce back from a poor run at Ascot last time out, but before that had run a close second at Newbury over this trip and also won’t mind if the track gets any rain. With 7 top three finishes from 13 runs on the turf he’s generally a consisent performer.

Note: Odds are subject to change

York Race Times and Schedule | Weds 17th Aug

1:50 Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5½f ITV

2:25 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV

3:00 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV

3:35 Juddmonte International Stakes (British Champions Series) (Group 1) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2½f ITV

4:10 Sky Bet Stayers Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV

4:45 Celebrate ITM’s 200th IRE Voucher Winner Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 5f RTV

5:20 Sky Bet Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 6f RTV

