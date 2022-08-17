Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, August 17th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

It’s day one of the Ebor Festival at York where Andrew has two recommended bets/trades on Wednesday, August 17th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

YORK 1.50

PROJECT DANTE is a fascinating runner in this 5f 59y handicap for a number of reasons. The son of Showcasing is still entered in the Nunthorpe on Friday and his half-length third to Perfect Power (now officially rated 117) and Go Bears Go (113) in last year’s Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot suggests that his current handicap mark of 100 could be lenient, even though he hasn’t shown much in three starts since that Ascot effort. He’s had excuses for those runs -he failed to stay 6f after pulling hard when 9-2 joint favourite for the Group 2 July Stakes, was drawn out of it in a 5f Listed race at Ayr and ran as though his comeback outing were needed on his return from wind surgery when trailing home last over today’s course and distance in May. He’s been gelded since and it’s interesting to see Hollie Doyle booked – her first ride for the yard. Buy at 4 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market or back each-way.

Recommendation: Back PROJECT DANTE in York 1.50

YORK STARTING PRICES

Day one of York’s Ebor festival usually throws up some big-priced winners, including at 25-1, 18-1 and 16-1 last year. We could have bet every horse in every race at betting exchange SP last year and made a profit of £18.73 (after 2% commission). It was a similar story in 2020 (+£17.26) when the winners included two 18-1 shots and others at 10-1 and 9-1. It was also profitable to back every runner in 2014 and 2015 and, even though BAAEED is likely land skinny odds in the Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35), the other races look extremely competitive and give us high hope of covering the spread. Buy at 64 to small stakes

Recommendation: Buy STARTING PRICES at York

